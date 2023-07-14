Lara Trump: Donald Trump Told Her He Lost in 2020
Federal prosecutors investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss pressed Jared Kushner last month on whether Trump knew he lost the election
Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump told a gathering of MAGA activists in March that he had told her they lost the election in 2020 and would need to fight to win in 2024.
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past March, Lara Trump said that “it was tough” seeing President Joe Biden declared president following the 2020 election.
“But a wise man once said, ‘Sometimes by losing a battle, you find a new way to win the war,’” Lara Trump told the crowd. “That wise man, of course, was my father-in-law, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”
Lara Trump did not explain further what Trump meant by the comment, or when exactly he told her that. Requests for comment from the Trump campaign and Mrs. Trump were not immediately returned Friday morning.
- DeSantis Hits Trump On 2020 Election Claims: ‘Of Course He Lost’
- Bill Barr: Trump ‘Knew Well He Lost The Election’
- Donald Trump Named ‘Man of the Decade’ in Michigan County He Lost Twice
- ‘You Lost the 2020 Election’: Bret Baier Repeatedly Pushes Back on Trump’s Claims in Heated Interview
- Rep Lauren Boebert Says She Is ‘Excited’ by Trump Arraignment Because it ‘Ensures’ His Return to White House
Federal prosecutors investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss pressed Trump’s son-in-law and former top adviser Jared Kushner last month on whether Trump knew that he had lost the election to Biden, The New York Times reported Thursday.
Kushner told the grand jury that he believed Trump truly thought he had won the election, the paper reported.
Two of Trump’s former White House aides, Cassidy Hutchinson and Alyssa Farah Griffin, testified last year that Trump privately acknowledged that he knew he had lost to Biden, even as he continued pushing his supporters to try and overthrow the election results.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics