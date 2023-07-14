Lara Trump: Donald Trump Told Her He Lost in 2020

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump told a gathering of MAGA activists in March that he had told her they lost the election in 2020 and would need to fight to win in 2024.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past March, Lara Trump said that “it was tough” seeing President Joe Biden declared president following the 2020 election.

“But a wise man once said, ‘Sometimes by losing a battle, you find a new way to win the war,’” Lara Trump told the crowd. “That wise man, of course, was my father-in-law, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

Lara Trump did not explain further what Trump meant by the comment, or when exactly he told her that. Requests for comment from the Trump campaign and Mrs. Trump were not immediately returned Friday morning.

Federal prosecutors investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss pressed Trump’s son-in-law and former top adviser Jared Kushner last month on whether Trump knew that he had lost the election to Biden, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Kushner told the grand jury that he believed Trump truly thought he had won the election, the paper reported.

Two of Trump’s former White House aides, Cassidy Hutchinson and Alyssa Farah Griffin, testified last year that Trump privately acknowledged that he knew he had lost to Biden, even as he continued pushing his supporters to try and overthrow the election results.