LA Times Shoots Down Report Paper Could Sell to Media Mogul - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

LA Times Shoots Down Report Paper Could Sell to Media Mogul

The paper's owner Patrick Soon-Shiong recently sold the San Diego Union-Tribune amid industry struggles

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Los Angeles Times office building in Los Angeles, California FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The L.A. Times is denying a new report suggesting that owner Patrick Soon-Shiong is gearing up to sell the paper to media tycoon Jay Penske.

The Intersect's Joel Bel Bruno reported, citing two people familiar with the alleged talks, that the pair of media heads have been discussing folding the L.A. Times into a media folder owned by Penske that already includes The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Variety, and Rolling Stone.

Soon-Shiong is fresh off of selling the San Diego Union-Tribune to MediaNews Group. That deal was finalized last week.

Soon-Shiong first bought the Times and Union-Tribune in 2018 for $500 million, but numerous media organizations have been facing a dip in readership and advertising revenue in recent months.

Read More

The Times has faced such struggles, announcing dozens of positions were being cut last month.

Despite the sale of the Union-Tribune, the L.A. Times communications department insisted through Twitter that Soon-Shiong and his family have no intention of unloading the paper.

"This is not true. The Soon-Shiongs have no interest in selling the L.A. Times," the comms department tweeted following the Intercept report.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.