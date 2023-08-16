Kyle Rittenhouse Launches Pro-Gun Nonprofit With Far-Right Group From Texas

Conservative activist Kyle Rittenhouse, who rose to prominence after being acquitted after being charged with homicide charges of two Black Lives Matter protesters he shot, has launched a pro-firearms nonprofit.
The Rittenhouse Foundation will focus on "protect[ing] human and civil rights secured by law, including an individual's inalienable right to bear arms," according to the Texas Tribune.
Rittenhouse will serve as a director of the new organization, joined by Texas conservative activists Chris McNutt and Shelby Griesinger.
Rittenhouse was charged with with first-degree reckless homicide, among other things, after shooting three men after a BLM in Kenosha, Wis. devolved into chaos. Rittenhouse was 17 years old at the time.
Now 20, Rittenhouse has been active in Texas politics since moving there following his trial. He advocated against a state bill that would have raised the age requirement to purchase semi-automatic rifles to 21 years old and has endorsed candidates in state elections.
