Koch-Backed Latino Group Jumps Into Primary Fray to Turn Page Past Trump (Exclusive)

The LIBRE Initiative Action, the Koch Industries-backed grassroots group that launched a dozen years ago with dreams of remaking Hispanic voters’ place in the American political landscape, is muscling up for the 2024 election cycle, The Messenger has learned.

Following the lead of its umbrella organization, Americans for Prosperity Action, the group is looking to pivot away from Donald Trump, who it believes has soft support and would lose in the general election.

"What people who sit on the center-right worry about is they want a winner, there's too much at stake to elect a primary winner who is going to lose in the general," said Daniel Garza, the president of LIBRE Initiative and a senior adviser to LIBRE Action. "A lot of polling we see shows Trump has soft support, he has a lot of baggage and doesn't appeal to moderates, that hasn’t changed."

The announcement follows an Americans for Prosperity memo from earlier this year which stated "The Republican Party is nominating bad candidates who are advocating for things that go against core American principles. And the American people are rejecting them."

"If we want to elect better people, we need better candidates," the memo continued. "And if we want better candidates, we’ve got to get involved in elections earlier and in more primaries."

Launched in 2012 to get Latinos to better understand and back conservative policies and candidates, LIBRE Initiative dove into Hispanic communities across the country, working with churches to provide food on Thanksgiving, providing civic and professional improvement opportunities like English classes and resume help, and showing up at major celebrations and events to connect with voters and collect their contact information.

When it first launched the group was scoffed at by Democrats, but also doubted among mainstream Republicans who didn't see a path to peel off Latinos from Democrats like Barack Obama, who won with Hispanics 71% to 27%, in his 2012 re-election. A decade later, however, that staggering 44-point gulf was cut exactly in half in both 2020 and 2022, with new Pew Research Center data of validated voters released this month showing Democrats with only a 60% to 39% advantage last November.

LIBRE, which is present in 12 states including Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Michigan, also is expanding into Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and is eyeing California House races because of a belief that Latinos in the Central Valley will be open to the group's message.

Garza said the group — which is funded by a portion of the $70 million to $80 million AFP Action has raised — will increase its budget from past cycles, double its staff by the end of the year, and spend more money on polling. He says there is an exponential affect on their work from growing its number of paid staff.

"It's grassroots on steroids," he said. "Doubling full-time staff means there are more activists to hire on a part-time basis, who in turn coordinate the activities of volunteers. It means we cover more area, visit more Latinos in their homes, and make more phone calls."

Purple Heart Recipient Sam Brown or Election Denier Jim Marchant?

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown thanks supporters while waiting for election results at his campaign office on June 14, 2022 in Reno, Nevada. Josh Edelson/Getty Images

A major focus of the group's work this cycle will include choosing candidates within Republican primaries, up and down the ballot. While it is not yet ready to unveil endorsements it says are coming "soon," the race to challenge Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen in Nevada is instructive of what LIBRE's plans are for 2024.

Joining the race in early July, retired U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown, who suffered serious injuries in Afghanistan in 2008, has shown a strong ability to fundraise and is facing election denier Jim Marchant, who already lost the secretary of state race last November.

Sandra Benitez, a LIBRE Action senior adviser, who worked for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, said some endorsements are no-brainers, while others must be evaluated on how LIBRE can make an impact in the race and where candidates align with the group on policy. But in key states like Nevada and Arizona where "over 30% of the population is Hispanic, LIBRE’s voice has to be heard," she said.

Garza was slightly more direct.

"My sense is Sam Brown is going to connect a lot better," he said of the Republican Senate primary, while also zeroing in on Democratic Reps. Susie Lee and Dina Titus, who he said his group has identified as "in trouble." He also noted that the Nevada primary could serve as a "bellweather" for the party and Latino voters, where "targeted engagement and extensive mobilization are already underway."

The powerful Culinary Union in Nevada, which has brought home countless elections for Democrats over the years as part of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid's vaunted "Reid machine," including helping get Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto over the finish line in the midterms, told The Messenger it is unimpressed by LIBRE's history and 2024 plans.

"As the largest organization of immigrants and Latinx workers, Culinary Union has been fighting and winning for working families in Nevada for 88 years and we are not aware of that organization having a proven record of delivering real victories for working families," said Bethany Khan, spokeswoman for the Culinary Union.

But LIBRE Has Them "Outgunned and Outfunded," Democrats Say

Volunteers for the LIBRE Initiative Action, a grassroots group connecting Hispanics with conservative candidates and policies. Courtesy Juan Martinez, LIBRE Initiative Action

Democrats have often alternated between being dismissive of LIBRE or Latino Democrats sounding the alarm on what sustained conservative presence and funding in Hispanic communities could mean for the party.

Those who spoke to The Messenger said the group helped lay the groundwork for what Trump and the GOP were able to do with eroding Latino support from Democrats in recent years.

“The problem we face engaging Latinos from the party apparatus is it's often an election year-only effort we're mounting," said Albert Morales, a director at TargetSmart, who spent long stretches working for the Democratic National Committee. "Their model is effective because they don't pause between elections. Garza is out there, not just at election events, but at grassroots conservative, faith-based and business events. You have to give credit where credit is due."

Morales said that when it comes to control of a 50/50 Senate — where one senator like West Virginia's Joe Manchin can wield outsized control — the problem for Democrats can be traced back to former Florida senator Bill Nelson losing to Sen. Rick Scott. While Scott spent money on Hispanic voters, even advertising during the 2018 World Cup to reach them, and was aided by LIBRE, Nelson was criticized for failing to take the voting bloc seriously.

Alex Berrios, whose Democratic group Mi Vecino uses a data-focused approach to engage and register Latinos to vote in Florida, said LIBRE could play a major role in Republican primaries because it has already been effective in races across the country.

"They have us outgunned and outfunded," Berrios, a Cuban and Puerto Rican former boxer said. "They are just as present as Mi Vecino, but with better funding."

"Will they have impact in Republican primaries? They absolutely can and will because they're professionals, they show up and speak directly to the voters."

Trump, as he has since 2016, will loom large over the Republican primaries LIBRE Initiative Action will be active in.

While Garza said Republicans will rally around Trump if he's the nominee, the group's CEO Jose Mallea, also an advisor to LIBRE Action, said that while LIBRE won't back Trump, it can do its work without talking about him, citing the AFP memo released months ago for making "a strong case for why we need to turn the page."

"We can’t support a candidate who will lead us down a path of more divisiveness and more toxicity at the ballot box," he said, while explaining that voters don't ask about Trump "and we dont go there, we're not talking about any specific candidate."

A dozen years later, Garza admits to feeling "vindicated" after so many on both sides were "skeptical" of his group's work. He said he saw proof of concept in Colorado in 2014 — a place where Obama had gotten 81% of the Latino vote, but where Garza's group worked to elect Republican Cory Gardner to the Senate with 45% Hispanic support.

"It turned that fast," he said. "It told us, wait a minute, this is rich, fertile land. It provided so much opportunity, but the hard work needed to be done."