Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., over the weekend dismissed tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerburg after Musk said the duo’s potential in-person fight would be livestreamed on X, his platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Whatever," Klobuchar wrote in the post. "Could you guys do something about kids getting hooked on tech platforms instead? How about Meta’s takedown of local news? I guess when you’ve taken down everyone else, you’re the only ones left in the ring.”
The two tech billionaires previously agreed to a “cage match” fight in late June after a rivalry emerged following some back-and-forth social media banter between the two over the launch of Threads, Zuckerberg’s newest social media platform.
- Musk Proposes ‘Literal D— Measuring Contest’ with Zuckerberg
- Elon Musk Promises to Livestream Cage Match With Mark Zuckerberg
- Zuckerberg Says Musk Cage Fight Plans Are News to Him
- Musk May Need Back Surgery Ahead of Zuckerberg Cage Fight
- Musk Says Italian Prime Minister Signed off on ‘Epic Location’ for Zuckerberg Fight
- Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s ‘Ready Today’ for Musk Cage Match, but ‘Not Holding My Breath’
Zuckerberg has claimed he is “serious” about fighting Musk, who has appeared to have backed down.
