Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., over the weekend dismissed tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerburg after Musk said the duo’s potential in-person fight would be livestreamed on X, his platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Whatever," Klobuchar wrote in the post. "Could you guys do something about kids getting hooked on tech platforms instead? How about Meta’s takedown of local news? I guess when you’ve taken down everyone else, you’re the only ones left in the ring.”

The two tech billionaires previously agreed to a “cage match” fight in late June after a rivalry emerged following some back-and-forth social media banter between the two over the launch of Threads, Zuckerberg’s newest social media platform.

Zuckerberg has claimed he is “serious” about fighting Musk, who has appeared to have backed down.