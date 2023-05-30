Kevin McCarthy Threatens Contempt Charges for FBI Director

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy threatened on Tuesday to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress if he does not respond to a subpoena for an internal document about President Joe Biden's family business dealings while he served as vice president.

“Today is the deadline. So let me not just tell you, let me tell Director Christopher Wray right here, right now. If he misses the deadline today, I’m prepared to move contempt charges in Congress against him," McCarthy said during an interview on Fox & Friends.

"We have jurisdiction over the FBI, which they seem to act like we do not,” McCarthy added. “I personally called Director Wray and told him he needs to send that document.”

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, (R-Ky.), is running a probe on Biden that alleges a pay-to-play scheme involving his tenure as vice president during the Obama administration.

As part of his investigation, Comer issued a subpoena earlier this month to the FBI for any confidential source documents from June 2020 that have the word “Biden” in them. Confidential source documents do not mean the FBI has evidence to support the claims made in them, nor that the FBI has investigated them.

The FBI has declined to turn over any such documents, even after Comer narrowed the search to only documents that additionally reference $5 million and June 30, 2020.

“The FBI remains committed to cooperating with Congress’s oversight requests on this matter and others as we always have, and we continue to be in touch with members of Congress regarding this request," an FBI representative told The Messenger. "The FBI’s mission is to protect the American people. Releasing confidential source information could potentially jeopardize investigations and put lives at risk.”

Comer set a deadline of May 30, threatening contempt of Congress charges if Wray does not comply. Comer and Wray are expected to discuss the matter on Wednesday.