The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kevin McCarthy Threatens Contempt Charges for FBI Director

    House Republicans want an internal FBI document they say shows corruption in Biden's family business dealings while he served as vice president

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy threatened on Tuesday to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress if he does not respond to a subpoena for an internal document about President Joe Biden's family business dealings while he served as vice president.

    “Today is the deadline. So let me not just tell you, let me tell Director Christopher Wray right here, right now. If he misses the deadline today, I’m prepared to move contempt charges in Congress against him," McCarthy said during an interview on Fox & Friends.

    House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a news conference after the House passed the STOP School Violence Act 407-10 at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center March 14, 2018 in Washington, DC.
    (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    "We have jurisdiction over the FBI, which they seem to act like we do not,” McCarthy added. “I personally called Director Wray and told him he needs to send that document.”

    Read More

    House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, (R-Ky.), is running a probe on Biden that alleges a pay-to-play scheme involving his tenure as vice president during the Obama administration.

    As part of his investigation, Comer issued a subpoena earlier this month to the FBI for any confidential source documents from June 2020 that have the word “Biden” in them. Confidential source documents do not mean the FBI has evidence to support the claims made in them, nor that the FBI has investigated them.

    The FBI has declined to turn over any such documents, even after Comer narrowed the search to only documents that additionally reference $5 million and June 30, 2020. 

    “The FBI remains committed to cooperating with Congress’s oversight requests on this matter and others as we always have, and we continue to be in touch with members of Congress regarding this request," an FBI representative told The Messenger. "The FBI’s mission is to protect the American people. Releasing confidential source information could potentially jeopardize investigations and put lives at risk.”

    Comer set a deadline of May 30, threatening contempt of Congress charges if Wray does not comply. Comer and Wray are expected to discuss the matter on Wednesday.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.