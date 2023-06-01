Ketanji Brown Jackson Issues First Solo Dissent in Supreme Court Labor Dispute Case

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first solo dissent in a merits case since joining the high court.

In an 8-1 ruling Thursday, Jackson disagreed with the other members of the court on a labor case dispute that would make it easier for companies to sue workers and unions if they chose to strike.

Jackson noted in her dissent that it was not the court's business to be "delving into this particular labor dispute at this time."

The case, Glacier Northwest v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No. 174, 21-1449, questioned the responsibility workers on strike have in protecting company equipment. Truck drivers and members of the union walked away from their trucks while they were filled with wet concrete. Glacier claims that the workers deliberately planned the strike to cause damage and chaos.

Glacier sued the union for causing intentional damage after they had to dispose of and pay for the unusable concrete.

Before the lawsuit could move forward, the union said the National Labor Relations Board (NRLA) had to prove that the union's actions were not protected by federal law.

The majority opinion, written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett and four other justices stated that because the striking workers did not take the necessary precautions to protect company property from "foreseeable" danger, their actions were not under any protections.

“The Union’s actions not only resulted in the destruction of all the concrete Glacier had prepared that day; they also posed a risk of foreseeable, aggravated, and imminent harm to Glacier’s trucks," Barrett wrote. "Because the Union took affirmative steps to endanger Glacier’s property rather than reasonable precautions to mitigate that risk, the NLRA does not arguably protect its conduct."

Jackson wrote: “Workers are not indentured servants, bound to continue laboring until any planned work stoppage would be as painless as possible for their master.”

In her dissent, Jackson wrote that the general counsel's complaint established that the strike conduct was "arguably protected," therefore "the General Counsel’s complaint should have marked the end of any court involvement in this matter."

Jackson has previously dissented on cases outside of the court's normal docket.