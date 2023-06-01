The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ketanji Brown Jackson Issues First Solo Dissent in Supreme Court Labor Dispute Case

    Justices ruled 8-1 decision in a labor dispute over rules for strikes.

    Published |Updated
    Kayla Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first solo dissent in a merits case since joining the high court.

    In an 8-1 ruling Thursday, Jackson disagreed with the other members of the court on a labor case dispute that would make it easier for companies to sue workers and unions if they chose to strike.

    Jackson noted in her dissent that it was not the court's business to be "delving into this particular labor dispute at this time."

    Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers her opening statement during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.
    Win McNamee/Getty Images) Win McNamee/Getty Images
    Read More

    The case, Glacier Northwest v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No. 174, 21-1449, questioned the responsibility workers on strike have in protecting company equipment. Truck drivers and members of the union walked away from their trucks while they were filled with wet concrete. Glacier claims that the workers deliberately planned the strike to cause damage and chaos.

    Glacier sued the union for causing intentional damage after they had to dispose of and pay for the unusable concrete.

    Before the lawsuit could move forward, the union said the National Labor Relations Board (NRLA) had to prove that the union's actions were not protected by federal law.

    The majority opinion, written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett and four other justices stated that because the striking workers did not take the necessary precautions to protect company property from "foreseeable" danger, their actions were not under any protections.

    “The Union’s actions not only resulted in the destruction of all the concrete Glacier had prepared that day; they also posed a risk of foreseeable, aggravated, and imminent harm to Glacier’s trucks," Barrett wrote. "Because the Union took affirmative steps to endanger Glacier’s property rather than reasonable precautions to mitigate that risk, the NLRA does not arguably protect its conduct."

    Jackson wrote: “Workers are not indentured servants, bound to continue laboring until any planned work stoppage would be as painless as possible for their master.”

    In her dissent, Jackson wrote that the general counsel's complaint established that the strike conduct was "arguably protected," therefore "the General Counsel’s complaint should have marked the end of any court involvement in this matter."

    Jackson has previously dissented on cases outside of the court's normal docket.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.