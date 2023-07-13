Kerry Says US Won’t Pay Climate Reparations: ‘Under No Circumstances’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Kerry Says US Won’t Pay Climate Reparations: ‘Under No Circumstances’

The climate adviser got heated during testimony before a House oversight subcommittee

Published
Zachary Leeman
John Kerry attending hearing before Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability Alex Wong/Getty Images

The United States will not pay climate reparations under any circumstances, the Biden administration's special presidential envoy for climate change John Kerry said Thursday.

Kerry, a former secretary of state, appeared before a House subcommittee hearing on government oversight and accountability.

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., the chair of the subcommittee, asked Kerry if the U.S. would contribute to a fund that would be given as reparations to countries more affected by climate-related damages.

"No, under no circumstances," Kerry said, as first reported by Reuters.

Climate reparations account not just for the damages of one nation or area, but would also take into account the carbon emissions of other countries.

A number of countries backed the creation of a fund last year to cover the "loss and damages" for nations affected by climate-related disasters.

Mast and Kerry got heated at one point during the hearing when the Republican congressman insisted on knowing the identities of Kerry's staff and the hierarchy of his office.

Mast said questions about the hierarchy of Kerry's office made through a Freedom of Information Act had not been responded to yet.

Kerry explained multiple times that he was following the procedures of the State Department as Mast accused him of avoiding the question.

"Like I said there was a FOIA request, 2021, [you] said it wasn’t gonna be answered until 2024, I’m not gonna spend my time arguing about it. You said you’re not gonna answer now. I’ll accept it," Mast said.

"Mr. Chairman don’t just cut me off," Kerry responded. "What I’m trying to do is tell you I’m gonna follow the process of the State Department which is normally followed."

