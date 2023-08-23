Trump Lawyer Seeks Speedy Trial in Georgia Election Case

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump who is alleged to have played a key role in orchestrating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, filed a motion Wednesday that could bring the case to trial before the end of the year.

Kenneth Chesebro, who is charged along with 18 co-defendants including Trump, is facing seven felony counts in the Georgia case including racketeering and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Attorneys for Chesebro filed a "demand for speedy trial" in Fulton County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Under Georgia state law, defendants who file such a demand are entitled to a trial within the court term in which the demand is filed, or the subsequent court term. Court terms for Fulton County Superior Court begin every two months, with the current term ending at the end of August and the next term running from September to October.

Fani Willis and Donald Trump AP Photo/John Bazemore, File; AP Photo/Butch Dill, File

The filing could present challenges for both the District Attorney Fani Willis, who has proposed a March 2024 start for the trial date, and the co-defendants in the case, who may file motions to sever their cases from Chesebro's if they do not also want an early trial.

In addition to the legal implications, an early trial of a defendant in the Georgia case could pose a political challenge to Trump, who is the leading candidate in the race for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination.

Unlike federal courts, Georgia's permissive policies for cameras in courtrooms means the proceedings are likely to be televised.

"Trump runs risk of televised trial with all to see the dirty laundry (federal courts aren’t televised)," New York University Law School Ryan Goodman said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.