Trump Co-Defendant Seeks Expedited Arraignment in Georgia Election Case
Kenneth Chesebro's request came a day after he filed a "demand for a speedy trial" and surrendered for arrest at the Fulton County Jail
Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer charged alongside Donald Trump and 17 others on allegations they tried to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, asked on Thursday for an expedited arraignment so he can quickly get to trial in the criminal case.
Arraignments in the case are already scheduled to begin next week and run through Sept. 8, though so far the judge overseeing the sprawling set of indictments hasn't yet decided who will go first or when.
Chesebro's request for a fast arraignment came a day after he filed a "demand for a speedy trial" and surrendered for arrest at the Fulton County Jail. He's also seeking immediate rulings from Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to set a series of deadlines for the turning over of evidence via discovery, pre-trial motions for the case, as well as a trial date.
Chesebro was charged alongside Trump and the other co-defendants in a case concerning efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia. The lawyer faces seven felony counts, including racketeering and conspiracy to commit forgery, as part of a plan to coordinate with several Georgia Republicans after the election to have a slate of Republican electors falsely declare that Trump had won the state.
He's also widely seen as Co-Conspirator 5, uncharged for now in Jack Smith's federal case in Washington, D.C., against Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election results.
- Trump, Co-Defendants to Be Arraigned in Georgia on Sept. 6
- Trump Co-Defendants Join Meadows In Seeking to Move Georgia Case to Federal Court
- Trump Co-Defendant Misty Hampton Agrees to $10,000 Bond In Georgia Case
- Trump Lawyer Seeks Speedy Trial in Georgia Election Case
- Georgia Status Updates for Trump and His 18 Co-Defendants
- Trump Co-Defendants Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro Surrender in Georgia
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s D.C. Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics
- Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics