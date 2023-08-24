Trump Co-Defendant Seeks Expedited Arraignment in Georgia Election Case

Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer charged alongside Donald Trump and 17 others on allegations they tried to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, asked on Thursday for an expedited arraignment so he can quickly get to trial in the criminal case.

Arraignments in the case are already scheduled to begin next week and run through Sept. 8, though so far the judge overseeing the sprawling set of indictments hasn't yet decided who will go first or when.

Chesebro's request for a fast arraignment came a day after he filed a "demand for a speedy trial" and surrendered for arrest at the Fulton County Jail. He's also seeking immediate rulings from Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to set a series of deadlines for the turning over of evidence via discovery, pre-trial motions for the case, as well as a trial date.

Chesebro was charged alongside Trump and the other co-defendants in a case concerning efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia. The lawyer faces seven felony counts, including racketeering and conspiracy to commit forgery, as part of a plan to coordinate with several Georgia Republicans after the election to have a slate of Republican electors falsely declare that Trump had won the state.

Kenneth Chesebro Fulton County Sheriff's Office

He's also widely seen as Co-Conspirator 5, uncharged for now in Jack Smith's federal case in Washington, D.C., against Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election results.