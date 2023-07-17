Kennedy Remains Most Highly Approved Former President, Trump Near Bottom: Gallup

Former President John F. Kennedy is America's favorite president while Donald Trump is one the country's most unpopular, according to new data released by Gallup.

The poll, which was released Monday, found that 90% of respondents approved of Kennedy's time in office and only 8% disapproved. Second place belonged to Ronald Reagan, with the Republican garnering 69% approval among survey takers.

Kennedy's approval rating increased by four points since the last Gallup poll asking the same questions in 2018.

Only two presidents managed to get approval ratings below 50%, one being Richard Nixon and the other being Trump.

John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy’s family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding. Bettmann / Contributor/Getty

Nixon is at the bottom of the list with just 32% approving of his job as president and 65% disapproving. Nixon's time in office infamously ended with the Watergate scandal. He resigned from office and was given an unconditional pardon by President Gerald Ford.

Trump, who is facing his own mounting legal woes including a federal indictment, nabbed a 46% approval rating in the poll and a 54% disapproval.

In the third an fourth spots at the top of the list were George H.W. Bush with 66% approval and Barack Obama with 63% approval, respectively.

Gallup's poll was conducted between June 1-22 among 1013 adults and carries a margin of error of 4%.