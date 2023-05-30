Ken Paxton Impeachment Trial Date Set

The impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will begin by Aug. 28, according to a state Senate resolution passed Monday.

On Saturday, the Texas House voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton.

Calls for impeachment began in March after state funds were requested to pay a settlement in a wrongful termination suit by multiple whistleblowers who previously worked under Paxton. They accused the attorney general of corruption, bribery, and using the influence of his office to help a donor.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Paxton was temporarily suspended from office following the House vote, which was to determine if there was enough to move forward to an impeachment trial in the state Senate. If the Senate votes to impeach, Paxton will be permanently removed from office.

The Texas state Senate is made up of 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats. Among the members is Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton. The impeachment requires a two-thirds majority.

Paxton has denied any wrongdoing and called impeachment efforts politically motivated. During the hours-long debate on Saturday in the House, one lawmaker accused the attorney general of directly contacting House members and threatening them over the vote.

Paxton ally, former president Donald Trump, took to Truth Social to promise to “fight” the Texas House if they voted to impeach their attorney general.