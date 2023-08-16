Kellyanne Conway Says Trump Can’t Get Fair Trial in New York City, DC, Atlanta

Kellyanne Conway, who once served as senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday said she did not believe Trump could get a fair trial in the "most liberal county in Georgia, DC, New York City, all these places that voted against him."

Conway also criticized district attorneys and law enforcement officers who promise "to get Donald Trump as part of their election pitch."

The Fox News contributor also told Sean Hannity that Trump was "way ahead" of other GOP presidential candidates because people see him as a "fighter, and they see him as a winner, and they see him a little bit as a victim."

Trump was indicted for the fourth time on Monday, this time in Georgia. He has also been indicted in cases in Washington, D.C., and in New York. His fourth indictment is in Florida.