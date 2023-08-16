Kellyanne Conway Says Trump Can’t Get Fair Trial in New York City, DC, Atlanta - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Kellyanne Conway Says Trump Can’t Get Fair Trial in New York City, DC, Atlanta

Conway also said GOP voters see him as fighter, a winner and a victim

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Kellyanne Conway, who once served as senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday said she did not believe Trump could get a fair trial in the "most liberal county in Georgia, DC, New York City, all these places that voted against him."

Conway also criticized district attorneys and law enforcement officers who promise "to get Donald Trump as part of their election pitch."

The Fox News contributor also told Sean Hannity that Trump was "way ahead" of other GOP presidential candidates because people see him as a "fighter, and they see him as a winner, and they see him a little bit as a victim."

Trump was indicted for the fourth time on Monday, this time in Georgia. He has also been indicted in cases in Washington, D.C., and in New York. His fourth indictment is in Florida.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.