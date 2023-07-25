Kellyanne Conway Says to ‘Keep That Center Podium Warm’ on the GOP Debate Stage in Case Trump Does Show - The Messenger
Politics
Kellyanne Conway Says to ‘Keep That Center Podium Warm’ on the GOP Debate Stage in Case Trump Does Show

The former president has seemingly dismissed the need to appear on the debate stage because of his 'big lead' in the polls

Kayla Gallagher
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Kellyanne Conway told Fox News on Monday that after speaking with Trump, he may surprise people by showing up to the first GOP presidential debate on August 23 in Milwaukee.

"I think President Trump will keep everybody in suspense," Conway, a former senior advisor to the president, told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. "If I were you, I'd keep that center podium warm because maybe he'll make the announcement the day of, you just never know."

The former president has alluded multiple times that he doesn't feel the need to appear on the debate stage because of his "big lead" in the polls. However, speculation over whether he will show continues.

"I've discussed it with him. I will tell you this, on the one hand he's acting like a frontrunner, he's way ahead, what does he have to gain by going?" Conway said. "On the other hand it's a natural habitat for him, it helped him in that first Fox News debate on Aug. 6, 2015 in Celevand, Martha. He got center stage, he never lost it, became the nominee and indeed the president."

Trump's presidential opponents like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and other political figures like Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel have criticized suggestions from Trump and his team that he won't debate.

"He should debate. He should go to all these things and see if he can earn it with his vision," DeSantis told conservative radio host Howie Carr earlier this month. "Every candidate needs to be put to the test and I just think he needs to step up and do it."

Conway said she thinks people will keep an eye on the tarmac to see if Trump steps off a plane on the day of the GOP debate.

"I think that's just the way he wants it," MacCallum said of Trump keeping everyone guessing.

Trump has yet to officially confirm or deny his attendance at the first debate next month.

