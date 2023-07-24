Kelly Ayotte Announces Campaign for NH Governor - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Kelly Ayotte Announces Campaign for NH Governor

Ayotte will be running against Former NH GOP Senate President Chuck Morse.

Published |Updated
Trent Spiner and Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
OP New Hampshire Senate candidate Kelly Ayotte greets supporters at her election night party at the Grappone Convention Center on November 9, 2016, in Concord, New Hampshire.Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images

Former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte announced on Monday morning she will run for governor in New Hampshire.

The announcement sets up a primary battle between Ayotte, a former U.S. senator and state attorney general, and Chuck Morse, a former Republican state Senate president.

"I am running for Governor because I fear that we are one election away from turning into Massachusetts," she said on social media Monday morning. 

Read More

Ayotte served one term in the Senate, losing her last election by just over a thousand votes among more than 738,000 who cast ballots. At the time, she conceded the election within a day even though state law would have allowed her to request a recount. 

Since then, she has largely kept her head down on the New Hampshire political scene, quietly providing financial support to the state Republican party while working on several corporate boards, including News Corp., which owns several news outlets including FOX News and the Wall Street Journal, and Caterpillar, a manufacturer of heavy construction equipment.

Morse, her chief opponent, most recently lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2022 to a candidate who had been relatively unknown but used his pro-Trump policies as a cudgel against the more moderate Morse.

Ayotte, who is also seen as a moderate, has struggled with Trump’s role in the party since 2016. During a televised debate when she was asked whether Trump should serve as a role model for children, she said “absolutely” but almost immediately withdrew the comment after the debate saying she “misspoke.” The moment would go on to dog her campaign for weeks.

She later said she would not vote for Trump, which several New Hampshire political watchers saw as a death knell for her 2016 Senate campaign. 

During Trump’s presidency, she largely focused on her work on corporate boards, eschewing any significant public statements about his presidency.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.