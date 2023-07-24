Kelly Ayotte Announces Campaign for NH Governor

Former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte announced on Monday morning she will run for governor in New Hampshire.

The announcement sets up a primary battle between Ayotte, a former U.S. senator and state attorney general, and Chuck Morse, a former Republican state Senate president.

"I am running for Governor because I fear that we are one election away from turning into Massachusetts," she said on social media Monday morning.

Ayotte served one term in the Senate, losing her last election by just over a thousand votes among more than 738,000 who cast ballots. At the time, she conceded the election within a day even though state law would have allowed her to request a recount.

Since then, she has largely kept her head down on the New Hampshire political scene, quietly providing financial support to the state Republican party while working on several corporate boards, including News Corp., which owns several news outlets including FOX News and the Wall Street Journal, and Caterpillar, a manufacturer of heavy construction equipment.

Morse, her chief opponent, most recently lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2022 to a candidate who had been relatively unknown but used his pro-Trump policies as a cudgel against the more moderate Morse.

Ayotte, who is also seen as a moderate, has struggled with Trump’s role in the party since 2016. During a televised debate when she was asked whether Trump should serve as a role model for children, she said “absolutely” but almost immediately withdrew the comment after the debate saying she “misspoke.” The moment would go on to dog her campaign for weeks.

She later said she would not vote for Trump, which several New Hampshire political watchers saw as a death knell for her 2016 Senate campaign.

During Trump’s presidency, she largely focused on her work on corporate boards, eschewing any significant public statements about his presidency.