Kavanaugh Pushes Back on Criticism of Supreme Court: ‘An Institution of Law’

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday shot back against Democratic criticism of the court, saying the Supreme Court “is an institution of law not of politics.”

The court has faced criticism from progressives this term over a number of decisions, including those that ended affirmative action at universities, blocked student debt relief, and enshrined religious liberty and speech protections for businesses who oppose gay marriage.

Kavanaugh was in the majority 96% of cases this term, more than any other justice.

U.S. Supreme Court justices pose for their official portrait on Oct. 7 2022. Front row (L-R): Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan. Back row (L-R) Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., referred to the Supreme Court as “MAGA-captured” during remarks in June. Other Democrats have lashed out following the rulings, calling the court “extremist” and “radical.”

Kavanaugh denied allegations of a partisan court during his comments at a judicial conference in Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.

“We have lived up, in my estimation, to deciding cases based on law and not based on partisan affiliation and partisanship,” said Kavanaugh.