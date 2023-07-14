Kavanaugh Pushes Back on Criticism of Supreme Court: ‘An Institution of Law’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Kavanaugh Pushes Back on Criticism of Supreme Court: ‘An Institution of Law’

Justice Brett Kavanaugh told an audience at a judicial conference that he believes the court “is an institution of law not of politics”

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday shot back against Democratic criticism of the court, saying the Supreme Court “is an institution of law not of politics.”

The court has faced criticism from progressives this term over a number of decisions, including those that ended affirmative action at universities, blocked student debt relief, and enshrined religious liberty and speech protections for businesses who oppose gay marriage.

Kavanaugh was in the majority 96% of cases this term, more than any other justice.

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (back row L-R) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022
U.S. Supreme Court justices pose for their official portrait on Oct. 7 2022. Front row (L-R): Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan. Back row (L-R) Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson.Alex Wong/Getty Images
Read More

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., referred to the Supreme Court as “MAGA-captured” during remarks in June. Other Democrats have lashed out following the rulings, calling the court “extremist” and “radical.”

Kavanaugh denied allegations of a partisan court during his comments at a judicial conference in Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.

“We have lived up, in my estimation, to deciding cases based on law and not based on partisan affiliation and partisanship,” said Kavanaugh.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.