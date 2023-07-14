Kavanaugh Pushes Back on Criticism of Supreme Court: ‘An Institution of Law’
Justice Brett Kavanaugh told an audience at a judicial conference that he believes the court “is an institution of law not of politics”
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday shot back against Democratic criticism of the court, saying the Supreme Court “is an institution of law not of politics.”
The court has faced criticism from progressives this term over a number of decisions, including those that ended affirmative action at universities, blocked student debt relief, and enshrined religious liberty and speech protections for businesses who oppose gay marriage.
Kavanaugh was in the majority 96% of cases this term, more than any other justice.
- Kavanaugh and Barrett were mentioned 30 times during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing
- Justice Kagan Supports Ethics Code for Supreme Court
- Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to California Law On Humane Pork Sales
- Supreme Court Weakens Clean Water Act in Landmark Decision
- Senate Republicans Reject Democrats’ Supreme Court Ethics Reform
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., referred to the Supreme Court as “MAGA-captured” during remarks in June. Other Democrats have lashed out following the rulings, calling the court “extremist” and “radical.”
Kavanaugh denied allegations of a partisan court during his comments at a judicial conference in Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.
“We have lived up, in my estimation, to deciding cases based on law and not based on partisan affiliation and partisanship,” said Kavanaugh.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics