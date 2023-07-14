Katie Porter Draws Eyes With Jeopardy-Style Board During Defense Spending Hearing
Porter's game of "JeoparDoD" has gone viral earning over 150,000 views on Twitter in less than an hour
Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., has gone viral after using a Jeopardy-style game board, which she called "JeoparDoD" to help break down the U.S. Department of Defense's alleged overspending.
"Each year, lawmakers and defense lobbyists play the same game, pouring hundreds of billions into the Pentagon without scrutinizing every dollar—and it's taxpayers who lose," Porter tweeted with a video of her during the hearing. "Today, I invited witnesses to play JeoparDoD, to win oversight for the American people."
Porter called on witnesses to choose one of three categories, which were "waste," "missing guardrails," and "enablers" and prompted them to answer questions for hypothetical points during her speaking time.
"Enablers for 100," Porter asked Principal Director for Defense Pricing and Contracting, John Tenaglia. "A president who called how much we spend on defense 'crazy,' but let defense spending grow by $100 billion in one term?"
"I don't know the answer to that question," Tenaglia said.
"Really? you don't know who called the defense budget 'crazy?' " Porter replied.
"Who is Donald Trump?" was revealed as the answer.
The game continued with Porter's question taking aim at Republican like Senate Minority Leader Mitch Connell for being "enablers" of the DoD's suggested overspending.
"The winner here today, should be the American people because no matter who uncovers the most waste, the important is that we provide long overdue oversight to the taxpayers," Porter said, closing out the game with the final question of "Double Jeopardy."
Porter is currently running to takeover retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein's soon-to-be empty seat senate seat.
