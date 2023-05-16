The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kari Lake’s Election Misconduct Lawsuit Is Moving to Trial

    A judge refused to throw out a signature verification claim, though he did reject 7 other counts.

    Khaya Himmelman
     A judge approved one count in failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, meaning the case is heading to a trial. 

    Arizona election officials had asked Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter A. Thompson to throw out Lake’s case last week, calling Lake’s claims that the election was rigged baseless.

    While much of Lake’s lawsuit had already been rejected by the courts, Thompson did rule that Lake should be allowed to present testimony regarding early ballot signature verification procedures in Maricopa County. The trial is set to begin Wednesday

    Despite giving the go-ahead on part of Lake’s suit, Thompson stated in his ruling that Lake’s claim that the election was fraudulent “leaps over a substantial gap in the evidence presented,” adding that the “evidence presented falls far below what is needed to establish a basis for fraud.”

    Lake’s attorneys claim that Maricopa County illegally counted at least 164,000 early ballots that had been previously rejected by election workers because there were not enough workers to properly verify the influx of mail-in ballots. 

    Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and lost to Hobbs by around 17,000 votes, had previously focused her lawsuit on ballot printer issues on Election Day. Some printers did not produce dark enough timing marks (lines that match voting marks with the candidate), causing long lines in some areas. Lake claimed, without evidence, that the printer problems were an example of intentional misconduct that caused a depressed Republican voter turnout. 

    Maricopa County officials said that all voters had the opportunity to vote. And the Arizona Court of Appeals rejected Lake’s claim in February, writing that “the evidence presented to the superior court ultimately supports the court’s conclusion that voters were able to cast their ballots, that votes were counted correctly, and that no other basis justifies setting aside the election results.”

