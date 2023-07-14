Kari Lake’s ‘Frivolous’ Election Suit Sparks $122,200 Sanctions Penalty 

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake must pay a $122,200 sanctions penalty together with her attorney Alan Dershowitz and fellow far-right candidate Mark Finchem for pursuing a “frivolous” lawsuit seeking to overturn her 2022 midterm defeat, according to a federal judge’s order issued Friday.

Running on a platform of denialism about the 2020 election, Lake followed former President Donald Trump’s playbook after then-Arizona Attorney General Katie Hobbs defeated her in the race for governor.

Lake filed multiple lawsuits seeking to overturn her defeat, including one listing Finchem as a co-plaintiff. Finchem, a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group, lost his race for Arizona Secretary of State, a position that would have given him power over the administration of elections in a key swing state.

After Lake and Finchem’s lawsuits failed, the fallout over their efforts began

In December, a federal judge skewered Lake, Finchem and Dershowitz for filing “false, misleading and unsupported” claims about the election in their lawsuit. Dershowitz has since downplayed his role in the litigation. The ex-Harvard professor, who has previously represented O.J. Simpson and Trump, argued that he wasn’t an election denier and that he only allowed his signature to appear on the complaint because of his interest in an ancillary constitutional issue.

Finding that argument only somewhat plausible, U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi lowered Dershowitz’s share of the penalty, but he declined to waive it entirely.

“Mr. Dershowitz’s involvement in this case was indeed limited and he made an effort—albeit a misguided one—to communicate his limited role,” the ruling states. “He did so apparently after discussing the issue with other attorneys and scholars. He therefore claims, with some credibility, to have committed nothing more than an ‘honest mistake.’”

Such an argument, Tuchi found, only extends so far.

“Attorneys must be reminded that their duties are not qualified in the way he suggests and that courts are entitled to rely on their signatures as certifications their filings are well-founded,” Tuchi, a Barack Obama appointee, wrote in a 26-page order.

The 65 Project, an advocacy group behind efforts to discipline attorneys associated with attacks on elections, has filed a bar complaint against Dershowitz.