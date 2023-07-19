Kari Lake Calls for AI Ban After Trump Impersonated in DeSantis Campaign Ad
The failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate called for 'potential legislation' as rumors suggest she could be the former president's running mate
Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is calling for an end to artificial intelligence in campaign ads after an A.I. version of former President Donald Trump's voice was used in one.
"Voters are already lied to by the corrupt fake news media every day. We can’t further deceive through the use of dishonest AI campaigning. Therefore, I’m calling on all politicians & PACs to pledge against using Artificial Intelligence in campaign ads," she wrote in a Tuesday statement.
Lake called on members of Congress to look at "potential legislation" to tackle the problem too.
- Kari Lake didn’t win. Why is she campaigning like the election isn’t over?
- Kari Lake ‘Practically Lives’ at Mar-a-Lago: Report
- Arizona Election Official Sues Kari Lake for Defamation Over Repeated ‘Falsehoods’
- Kari Lake’s Election Misconduct Lawsuit Is Moving to Trial
- DeSantis Campaign Video Using Fake AI Images to Attack Trump
The Republican's call comes after the pro-Ron DeSantis Never Back Down Super PAC used an A.I.-generated Trump voice for an ad to read a Truth Social post in which the former president blasted Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for her lack of an endorsement.
The ad accused Trump of attacking Iowa.
"It’s heartbreaking to see that Team DeSantis is stooping to such a low level," Lake tweeted about the ad.
Lake, who continues to insist her gubernatorial race was plagued by fraud, is one of a number of rumored running mates for Trump and a report last month from People suggest she's been "practically living" at the former president's Mar-a-Lago property, where he also spends a great deal of his time.
