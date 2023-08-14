Karen Pence Says She ‘Never Felt Afraid’ on Jan. 6

Former second lady Karen Pence, in an interview with ABC, said she “never felt afraid” amidst the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

"I don't think any of us in the whole group — all the staff and everyone with us — I don't think any of us felt fear,” Pence said. “I think we felt like a sense of resolve."

Pence added that it was “pretty clear to us from the very beginning” that the group could be in danger from rioters after they were moved from the Senate floor to a secure room by Secret Service agents.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump have repeatedly clashed over Jan. 6. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump have repeatedly clashed over the events of Jan. 6, 2021, before and after the former president’s indictment in Washington, D.C. on charges related to his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election.

Both Pence and Trump are seeking the GOP nomination for 2024, but Trump has maintained a steady lead over all of his Republican opponents, with Pence regularly polling in the low single digits.