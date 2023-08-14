Karen Pence Says She ‘Never Felt Afraid’ on Jan. 6 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Karen Pence Says She ‘Never Felt Afraid’ on Jan. 6

Pence added that the group she was in 'felt like a sense of resolve'

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former second lady Karen Pence, in an interview with ABC, said she “never felt afraid” amidst the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. 

"I don't think any of us in the whole group — all the staff and everyone with us — I don't think any of us felt fear,” Pence said. “I think we felt like a sense of resolve."

Pence added that it was “pretty clear to us from the very beginning” that the group could be in danger from rioters after they were moved from the Senate floor to a secure room by Secret Service agents. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence stands with his wife Karen Pence as he speaks to the press after addressing Republicans during a campaign event at the Pottawattamie County GOP Executive Council Social Hour on July 6, 2023 in Neola, Iowa.
Former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump have repeatedly clashed over Jan. 6.Scott Olson/Getty Images
Read More

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump have repeatedly clashed over the events of Jan. 6, 2021, before and after the former president’s indictment in Washington, D.C. on charges related to his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election. 

Both Pence and Trump are seeking the GOP nomination for 2024, but Trump has maintained a steady lead over all of his Republican opponents, with Pence regularly polling in the low single digits. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.