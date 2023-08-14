Karen Pence Says She ‘Never Felt Afraid’ on Jan. 6
Pence added that the group she was in 'felt like a sense of resolve'
Former second lady Karen Pence, in an interview with ABC, said she “never felt afraid” amidst the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
"I don't think any of us in the whole group — all the staff and everyone with us — I don't think any of us felt fear,” Pence said. “I think we felt like a sense of resolve."
Pence added that it was “pretty clear to us from the very beginning” that the group could be in danger from rioters after they were moved from the Senate floor to a secure room by Secret Service agents.
- As Mike Pence Launches 2024 Campaign, Greg Pence Says the Country Has Moved on From Jan. 6
- Jan. 6 Committee Dem Says Panel Was Unaware of Mike Pence Riot Notes
- Documents Compelling Mike Pence to Testify in Jan. 6 Probe Unsealed
- Pence Wouldn’t Pardon Jan. 6 Defendants
- CNN Host Surprised by Pence Praise of Trump ‘Movement’ After Jan. 6 Calls to Hang Him
- Mike Pence Claps Back at Iowa Voter for Jan. 6 Question: ‘President Trump was Wrong About My Authority That Day, and He’s Still Wrong’
Former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump have repeatedly clashed over the events of Jan. 6, 2021, before and after the former president’s indictment in Washington, D.C. on charges related to his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election.
Both Pence and Trump are seeking the GOP nomination for 2024, but Trump has maintained a steady lead over all of his Republican opponents, with Pence regularly polling in the low single digits.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Air Force Veteran to Challenge Embattled New York Rep George Santos in GOP PrimaryPolitics
- White House ‘Having Active Conversations’ About Biden Visiting Hawaii After WildfiresPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Denial of Secret Service Protection May Be Attempt to Financially ‘Bleed Him’ DryPolitics
- As Biden Stays Silent, Some Democrats Argue It’s Time To Call Out Trump’s Legal WoesPolitics
- Michigan Attorney General and 19 Others Sign Amicus Brief in Trans Youth CasesPolitics
- ‘Magic Mushroom’ Dishes Selling Out in China Thanks to Treasury Secretary YellenPolitics
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political PartyPolitics
- Former Trump Adviser Criticizes Jews for Boarding Trains During HolocaustPolitics
- Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black DistrictPolitics
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’Politics