Kamala Harris Speeches to Major Latino and Black Groups Preview Campaign Role

With the dog days of summer coming early due to record-high temperatures, politicos and casual observers would be forgiven for missing it.

But a series of speeches and interviews given by Vice President Kamala Harris in July — particularly two made to top Latino and Black national groups just five days apart — signal how the 2024 Biden/Harris campaign will be different than the last, and previews the unique campaign role Harris will play over the next 15 months.

Harris spoke to UnidosUS, one of the oldest Latino civil rights organizations in the country on July 24 in Chicago and then to The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) one of the most recognized civil rights organizations in the nation on Saturday in Boston.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, who serves as co-chair of the Biden-Harris reelection campaign, said in an interview with The Messenger that she thinks the work that Harris has done to reach out to the Latino and Black community has been important.

“The campaign is still in its early phases,” Escobar told The Messenger. “But we have seen in the hiring of (Biden/Harris campaign manager) Julie Chávez Rodriguez, in the Vice President's visit to Unidos in Chicago, the prioritizing of Latino voices and Latino voters.”

Harris has a history of speaking to Black and Spanish-language media going back to the 2020 campaign, from Univision's Al Punto — the Meet the Press analog from the Spanish-language giant — as well as speaking to niche groups like the West Indian community through Caribbean Riddims, a South Florida AM radio station. In 2022, she also played a key role as perhaps the most high-profile surrogate for Democrats who could slam Republicans on reproductive rights and the Supreme Court Dobbs decision which dashed federal protections on abortion.

But as 2020 Biden campaign sources told The Messenger, vice presidential nominees are normally told when to show up and where to stand in the chaos that is the sprint to election day after they're chosen. There's a feeling that now Harris' strengths can be better utilized with more time available to the Biden campaign, as well as due to her longtime relationship with Chavez Rodriguez who served as political director and chief of staff for Harris before joining the Biden campaign and then the administration.

"It is a brilliant strategy that is borne not just of the campaign understanding her massive strengths, and when and how to use them, but of she herself coming into knowing how effective she can be," Maria Cardona, a longtime Democratic strategist and CNN commentator said. "Her role in the 2022 election was doing just that."

On July 20, Harris gave the keynote speech for historically Black sorority Delta Sigma Theta’s 56th National Convention, calling them family, and touting the administration's priorities of addressing maternal mortality rates, capping rising drug prices, and funding HBCUs — work she said was only possible because of the voter registration work those in the audience did to help elect Biden.

She also gave an exclusive interview to Univision from the UnidosUS conference, where she promised the Biden administration would continue to fight for immigration reform if they win reelection and that voters have the power to make it happen because they decide who goes to Congress, which decides whether it will prioritize immigration or not.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to UnidosUS, one of the oldest Latino civil rights groups in the nation, on Monday July 24 in Chicago. Courtesy UnidosUS

The interview followed her comments to the civil rights group, where she responded to reports that Texas state troopers were ordered to push migrants, including children and pregnant women, back into the Rio Grande River as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative.

“Inhumane, outrageous and un-American,” she said.

She was back on the topic on Monday, slamming Republicans for policies she said cause great harm to migrants “for the sake of some political showmanship.”

“Let's agree that people should not be the pawns in a political game,” Harris said during an interview with ABC News. “Human beings should not be treated as pawns in a political game.”

How Harris Can Help Rebuild the "Obama Coalition"

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Public Mass Meeting during the 114th National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) National Convention in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 29, 2023. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Cornell Belcher, president Barack Obama's former pollster, said that when reputable polls show Biden's approval rating at only 39% with White voters, it doesn't sink him because he will only receive just north of 4 in 10 of those voters. But where Biden must improve, he said, is with the voters that make up his coalition, including with Black, Hispanic, and young voters.

"Where do they have to put in the most work?" Belcher asked. "With reconstructing, holding, and perpetuating what I call the Obama coalition, the changing face of the American electorate."

It's an area where Democratic leaders are "too old and out of touch," but he says Harris provides an edge as a "young woman of color" beside Biden who can connect and relate to the emerging electorate and speak more forcefully to their issues.

Harris, "found her stride in the fight for reproductive rights," he said and speaks to Black and Latino groups about Republican "attacks on freedoms" and rolling back of rights.

Sergio Gonzales, the executive director of Immigration Hub and a former Harris senior advisor agreed, saying that her speeches to Black and Brown groups are "a powerful illustration of her ability to talk to important and critical audiences in the lead up to 2024" while also tying together various attacks on people's liberties and their rights by the GOP.

Harris told the NAACP that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Republicans "thought they were going to get away" with state educational standards that spoke of a “personal benefit” from slavery through “developed skills."

It's the kind of issue where Belcher said she can serve as the perfect foil because of her background as the first Black and AAPI woman to serve as vice president.

"Her remarks going against Ron DeSantis on slavery as a job training program, are you kidding me? No Democrat can be as powerful and eloquent on the national stage and she nailed it."

A DeSantis ally argued that Harris either doesn't know what the Florida curriculum says or is willfully ignoring it.

"She's 100% wrong, of course, because what it's saying is they were resourceful despite the agony of slavery," the source explained. "None of it is a triumph of slavery, it's a triumph over slavery.

Desantis has responded by inviting Harris to meet with him so he can "set the record straight."

“In Florida we are unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues. And you clearly have no trouble ducking down to Florida on short notice,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to the vice president, referencing Harris' trip that was first reported by NBC News.

In fact, while Democrats are eager to see Harris take a more central role in the 2024 campaign, Republicans say they feel the same way.

"I think the Biden campaign has to use her more for everything, not just with Latinos and Black voters, because Biden can't campaign as hard," Bryan Lanza, a former Trump campaign and transition team official, told The Messenger, referring to Biden's age. "Latinos and Black voters are young, so it's hard for them to identify with Joe Biden."

Escobar noted that beyond an expanded role for Harris with these constituencies, the outreach also needs to be coming from lawmakers who represent those communities, such as members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus speaking to Latino constituents.

“It's on all of us…as members of Congress, as Latinos with districts where we were elected, it is our obligation also to knock on doors, to raise that money, to talk to voters about the President's reelection,” Escobar said. “And to draw the contrast between what the Republicans are offering versus what the Democrats have done.

“It really has to be an all hands-on-deck approach."