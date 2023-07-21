Kamala Harris: New Black History Curriculum in Florida ‘An Attempt to Gaslight’ About Slavery
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday called a new curriculum for Black history approved by the state of Florida "an attempt to gaslight us" during a speech in Indianapolis.
"And speaking of our children, extremists pass book bans to prevent them from learning our true history — book bans in this year of our Lord 2023," said Harris while addressing the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority National Convention. "And while they do this, check it out, they push forward revisionist history. Just yesterday, in the State of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery."
The curriculum in question was approved by the Florida Board of Education Wednesday. It has faced criticism, particularly over language in the document clarifying that students in middle school should be taught "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
“They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it,” said Harris. “We who share a collective experience in knowing we must honor history and our duty in the context of legacy.”
The comments from Harris come ahead and a trip to Florida on Friday where the vice president will deliver remarks blasting the new state's new curriculum.
