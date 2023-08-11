Kamala Harris: Gun Control Will Happen at the Ballot Box

Vice President Kamala Harris said her approach to advancing gun safety was to encourage people to vote.

Appearing at a conference in Chicago hosted by the political group Everytown for Gun Safety, Harris was asked by actor Jason George, "how you're thinking about this issue right now in this moment?"

“Vote.gov,” Harris replied, referring to a government website that provides voting and election resources.

President Joe Biden has issued several executive actions to address gun violence. But many of the major regulations Biden and Harris support, such as banning assault weapons and universal background checks for firearm purchases, do not have a path through the divided Congress.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a signing ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House in Washington, on July 25, 2023. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“I believe in the Second Amendment,” said Harris. “But I also believe we need to renew the assault weapons ban. We need red flag laws. We need universal background checks.”

When asked by an audience member what young people should be doing to help the movement to end gun violence, Harris replied: “Your generation is critical. It's critical. It's critical to this issue. You are critical to this issue. We are counting on you. We need you. You are critical to this issue. You are everything. Everything. Everything.”

“When your generation starts to vote in numbers, I see this changing completely,” added Harris.