Kamala Harris Dismisses Approval Numbers, Criticism: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Distracted’

Vice President Kamala Harris is not worried about low poll numbers or loud critics.

In a pair of interviews with Politico, the vice president dismissed her low approval numbers in polling, Democrats anonymously questioning her place on the 2024 ticket, and critics from across the aisle.

"I’m not going to be distracted from my priority around maternal health. I’m not going to be distracted [from] my long-standing commitment to support small businesses knowing that so many, especially minorities and women, don’t have access to capital," Harris said.

The Democratic leader added she will continue to promote the issues she's passionate about, including pushing back against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"I’m not going to be distracted from an issue like traveling the country because the highest court of our land just took a constitutional right. Otherwise, that stuff will get in your head and debilitate you," she said.

In an NBC News poll released in June, Harris' approval rating hit a record low, with 49% of respondents saying they have a negative view of her.

The vice president argued there's been a focus on her performance and fledgling approval ratings because critics want to distract from the overall Biden administration.

"Almost all of my career, except my four years in the Senate, I’ve been an executive who had to make the decisions," she said. "And I have always understood … that the decisions I make will impact lives."