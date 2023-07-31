Kamala Harris Blasts GOP States Busing Migrants to Her Home as ‘Political Showmanship’

Vice President Kamala Harris is accusing Republicans of using migrants as "pawns" by busing them from red states to News York City, Washington D.C., and elsewhere.

Harris was asked about migrants being bused and dropped off, including outside her own D.C. residence, in an interview with ABC's Linsey Davis.

The vice president blasted red state governors like Texas' Greg Abbott for their "political showmanship" after Davis noted migrants were being bused even to Harris' own "doorstep."

"So first of all, let's agree that people should not be the pawns in a political game. Human beings should not be treated as pawns in a political game," Harris said in a preview of the full ABC interview, which will air Monday night. "What is happening in terms of sending these migrants most of whom had flee great harm, and sending them across the country for the sake of some political showmanship. It's just irresponsible."

Harris said both political parties need to work together to put together and pass immigration reform.

Abbott has argued busing migrants has been necessary due to resources in Texas being overwhelmed. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot both expressed concern about their own resources with Abbott as thousands of migrants flooded their cities.

"I think it's a tragedy that we are instead witnessing gamesmanship. And again, these are human beings and we should be responsible if we call ourselves leaders," Harris said.