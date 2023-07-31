Kamala Harris Blasts GOP States Busing Migrants to Her Home as ‘Political Showmanship’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Kamala Harris Blasts GOP States Busing Migrants to Her Home as ‘Political Showmanship’

The vice president called for immigration reform and condemned the 'gamesmanship' of using border crossers as 'pawns'

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Vice President Kamala Harris is accusing Republicans of using migrants as "pawns" by busing them from red states to News York City, Washington D.C., and elsewhere.

Harris was asked about migrants being bused and dropped off, including outside her own D.C. residence, in an interview with ABC's Linsey Davis.

The vice president blasted red state governors like Texas' Greg Abbott for their "political showmanship" after Davis noted migrants were being bused even to Harris' own "doorstep."

"So first of all, let's agree that people should not be the pawns in a political game. Human beings should not be treated as pawns in a political game," Harris said in a preview of the full ABC interview, which will air Monday night. "What is happening in terms of sending these migrants most of whom had flee great harm, and sending them across the country for the sake of some political showmanship. It's just irresponsible."

Read More
Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, speaks onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, speaks onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Harris said both political parties need to work together to put together and pass immigration reform.

Abbott has argued busing migrants has been necessary due to resources in Texas being overwhelmed. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot both expressed concern about their own resources with Abbott as thousands of migrants flooded their cities.

"I think it's a tragedy that we are instead witnessing gamesmanship. And again, these are human beings and we should be responsible if we call ourselves leaders," Harris said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.