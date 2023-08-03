Harris Brings ‘Bidenomics’ Push to Battleground Wisconsin

Vice President Kamala Harris took the White House's “Bidenomics” message to the key battleground state of Wisconsin on Thursday, part of a more forward-facing role she has taken in recent weeks.

Harris announced that Nokia, a telecommunications company from Finland, will expand its factory in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, which will result in up to 200 new jobs.

“For years, manufacturing was the foundation of the economy here in Kenosha, manufacturing jobs created opportunity and prosperity, and helped generations of working families thrive,” Harris said in remarks at the Sanmira Corporation electronics manufacturing plant in Pleasant Prairie.

She added that the Biden administration is trying to reverse the trend of manufacturing being shipped overseas.

“President Joe Biden and I decided to run for office because we believed it was time to fix this and to bring manufacturing jobs back to places like Kenosha and to take our work in particular across the country and deliver for what the American family actually needs,” Harris said.

Harris has been more front and center over the past several weeks -- something her Democratic allies had been calling for -- as the White House has deployed a new messaging strategy its economic agenda. The vice president has had a particularly packed schedule this week, with Biden on vacation and Congress in recess.

She has also increased her attacks on Republicans, most notably calling out presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his state’s Black history curriculum.

Harris said earlier this week she would not participate in a roundtable discussion with the governor, saying she would not “debate an undeniable fact: There were no redeeming qualities of slavery.” DeSantis invited the vice president to visit Florida to discuss the new educational standards.

Harris is expected to take a more focused role in appealing to diverse communities, such as Black and Latino voters, as the 2024 election gets underway.

'Wisconsin cred'

Wisconsin, which Biden won in 2020 after Donald Trump carried it four years prior, will again be a critical state in 2024. Trump narrowly carried Kenosha County, which sits on the Wisconsin-Illinois border, in the previous two presidential elections.



Some voters made it known on Thursday that their alliances still lie with the former president.

The vice president’s motorcade to the Sanmira facility passed pro-Trump demonstrators who held signs that complained about border management along the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as a sign that said “Bidenomics failed America,” according to a White House pool report.

But Harris also made it clear that Wisconsin isn’t just a state she’s passed through on a campaign trail.

She said that legislation passed under the Biden administration will help create jobs, including for laborers to “upgrade six bridges along John Nolen Drive in Madison, where I once lived by the way.”

“I've got some Wisconsin cred,” she said.