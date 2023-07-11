Kamala Harris Announces Proposal to Cut Child Care Costs for Families

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a proposal on Tuesday to lower child care costs for low-income families and support providers participating in the Child Care and Development Fund program.
The grant program, administered by states, supports 1.5 million children with subsidies for child care services, but many eligible families are still paying hundreds of dollars per month for care, Harris told reporters.
The proposed rule would cap child care payments at no more than 7% of eligible families' incomes. A family in Montana making $46,000 could save about $1,000 a year, Harris said.
States would also be encouraged to waive copayments for families at or below 150% of the federal poverty level, which is $45,000 for a family of four.
- Kamala Harris Blasts GOP States Busing Migrants to Her Home as ‘Political Showmanship’
- The Campaign to Turn Kamala Harris’ Fortunes Around
- Biden Administration Targets ‘Scam Insurance,’ ‘Junk Fees’ and Surprise Billing to Cut Health Care Costs
- Half of Voters View Kamala Harris Negatively: Poll
- Where’s Kamala Harris? Democrats Want A More Public Role for the VP
A 45-day comment period for the proposal begins Thursday.
“Low-income families often spend one third – one third – of their yearly income on childcare – more than they spend on their rent or mortgage,” Harris said. “No family should have to choose between high quality care for their child or to give up their career or put food on the table.
The proposed rule aims to make it easier for families to access the program by encouraging states to accept online applications for enrollment and to make siblings of children already receiving the subsidy eligible for benefits.
It is also designed to ensure child care providers are paid on time and based on program enrollment rather than attendance.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics