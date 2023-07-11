Kamala Harris Announces Proposal to Cut Child Care Costs for Families - The Messenger
Kamala Harris Announces Proposal to Cut Child Care Costs for Families

The proposed rule would cap child care payments at no more than 7 percent of eligible families' incomes

Nicole Gaudiano
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on gun violence on June 2, 2023 in Springfield, Virginia. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a proposal on Tuesday to lower child care costs for low-income families and support providers participating in the Child Care and Development Fund program.

The grant program, administered by states, supports 1.5 million children with subsidies for child care services, but many eligible families are still paying hundreds of dollars per month for care, Harris told reporters.

The proposed rule would cap child care payments at no more than 7% of eligible families' incomes. A family in Montana making $46,000 could save about $1,000 a year, Harris said.

States would also be encouraged to waive copayments for families at or below 150% of the federal poverty level, which is $45,000 for a family of four.

A 45-day comment period for the proposal begins Thursday.

“Low-income families often spend one third – one third – of their yearly income on childcare – more than they spend on their rent or mortgage,” Harris said. “No family should have to choose between high quality care for their child or to give up their career or put food on the table.

The proposed rule aims to make it easier for families to access the program by encouraging states to accept online applications for enrollment and to make siblings of children already receiving the subsidy eligible for benefits.

It is also designed to ensure child care providers are paid on time and based on program enrollment rather than attendance.

