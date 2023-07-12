Kaitlin Collins’ ‘The Source’ Debut Topped By Fox, MSNBC - The Messenger
Kaitlin Collins’ ‘The Source’ Debut Topped By Fox, MSNBC

The CNN anchor's 9 p.m. series brought only a fraction of the audience that Sean Hannity and Rachel Maddow did

Zachary Leeman
Kaitlan Collins attending CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The debut of CNN's "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" this week was the second most watched primetime program for its network, but fell significantly short of its competitors on Fox News and MSNBC.

Collins debuted her new show on Monday night and scored 540,000 viewers, according to Nielsen data.

In the key 25-54 advertising demo, Collins brought in around 83,000 viewers.

In terms of CNN's primetime lineup, the show did well finishing only behind "Anderson Cooper 360" for the night. That program brought in approximately 600,000 viewers, while "CNN Primetime" and "CNN Tonight" each scored less than 500,000.

Collins is a rising star with CNN, having quickly moved from reporting to primetime after less than a year of co-anchoring "CNN This Morning." She also moderated the fiery Donald Trump town hall for the network in May.

The CNN anchor managed to bring in bigger ratings while heading the 9 p.m. hour before the official launch of her show, getting boosts by big news such as Trump's federal indictment.

Her debut did not manage to be much of a hit to competitors Fox News and MSNBC. Hannity's Fox News program brought in approximately 2 million viewers while MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" scored around 2.4 million.

The networks also hold a healthy lead in the 25-54 demo, with their two programs nabbing 230,000 and 190,000, respectively. Fox won the demo with average viewers for the night, bringing in 182,000 against MSNBC's 180,000.

Collins' second night of "The Source" showed signs of improvement in the ratings, with her numbers in the key demo increasing to more than 160,000 viewers and her overall audience taking an approximate 10% jump as well.

