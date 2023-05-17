Kaitlin Collins Moving to CNN Prime Time Following Trump Town Hall
CNN This Morning will be left with just Poppy Harlow who will be joined by a rotation of guest hosts.
CNN CEO Chris Licht announced on Wednesday that Kaitlin Collins is moving to the network’s 9 p.m. hour.
Collins will begin hosting the 9 p.m. hour in June. She will host Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be for a show called King Charles with Gayle King and Charles Barkley.
Licht’s announcement was first made in a memo to staff obtained by outlets like The Washington Post. This preceded an announcement at an event for advertisers in New York by Warner Bros Discovery, CNN’s parent company.
“She pushes politicians off their talking points, gets real answers — and as everyone who’s worked with her knows — breaks a lot of news,” Licht said in the memo.
- CNN Colleagues Jump to Kaitlan Collins’ Defense Over ‘Masterclass’ Trump Town Hall Amid Backlash
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
- Trump Bashes CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as ‘Not Barbara Walters’
- AOC Blasts CNN Over ‘Dangerous’ Trump Town Hall
- CNN Media Reporter Reveals ‘Fury of Criticism’ Within Network Following Trump Town Hall
Collins began co-hosting CNN This Morning in November with Poppy Harlow and the now-fired Don Lemon. There has not been a permanent 9 p.m. host since Chris Cuomo was let go from the network in 2021.
Harlow will continue hosting CNN This Morning along with a rotation of guest anchors.
The new appointment for Collins follows her CNN town hall with Donald Trump. The former president clashed with Collins multiple times and at one point called her a “nasty person.”
“I’m grateful and excited to join CNN’s primetime lineup for a new show that will feature sharp interviews, fresh reporting and thoughtful conversations on the top stories that are driving the news cycle,” Collins said in a statement released by CNN.
