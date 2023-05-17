The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kaitlin Collins Moving to CNN Prime Time Following Trump Town Hall

    CNN This Morning will be left with just Poppy Harlow who will be joined by a rotation of guest hosts.

    Published |Updated
    Zachary Leeman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    CNN CEO Chris Licht announced on Wednesday that Kaitlin Collins is moving to the network’s 9 p.m. hour.

    Collins will begin hosting the 9 p.m. hour in June. She will host Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be for a show called King Charles with Gayle King and Charles Barkley. 

    Licht’s announcement was first made in a memo to staff obtained by outlets like The Washington Post. This preceded an announcement at an event for advertisers in New York by Warner Bros Discovery, CNN’s parent company. 

    “She pushes politicians off their talking points, gets real answers — and as everyone who’s worked with her knows — breaks a lot of news,” Licht said in the memo. 

    Read More

    Collins began co-hosting CNN This Morning in November with Poppy Harlow and the now-fired Don Lemon. There has not been a permanent 9 p.m. host since Chris Cuomo was let go from the network in 2021. 

    Harlow will continue hosting CNN This Morning along with a rotation of guest anchors.

    The new appointment for Collins follows her CNN town hall with Donald Trump. The former president clashed with Collins multiple times and at one point called her a “nasty person.”

    “I’m grateful and excited to join CNN’s primetime lineup for a new show that will feature sharp interviews, fresh reporting and thoughtful conversations on the top stories that are driving the news cycle,” Collins said in a statement released by CNN.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.