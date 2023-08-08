Justices Roberts And Barrett Join Supreme Court Liberals To Temporarily Allow Biden’s ‘Ghost Gun’ Restrictions - The Messenger
Justices Roberts And Barrett Join Supreme Court Liberals To Temporarily Allow Biden’s ‘Ghost Gun’ Restrictions

The policy had been blocked by a federal judge in Texas

Alec Dent
Republican-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday joined the three liberals on the Supreme Court to override a lower court decision to block the Biden administration's ghost gun policy in a 5-4 vote.

The move pauses a lower court decision to block the regulations pending the Biden administration's appeal.

kolderal/Getty Images

The rule, which was put in place in 2022, requires manufacturers of ghost gun kits — which allow users to build a firearm at home — to be licensed and put serial numbers on the items, which earned their “ghost” moniker because of their ability to be untraceable. The rule also required background checks to purchase a ghost gun kit and for sellers to keep records of who has purchased them.

A Republican-appointed judge in June vacated the rule, siding with firearm owners and manufacturers that distribute the guns.

The ruling from the High Court on Tuesday puts the Texas judge's ruling on hold.

A lower appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments next month. The case could later return to the Supreme Court.

