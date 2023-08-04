Justice Kagan Supports Ethics Code for Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Thursday said that she supports adopting a code of conduct for the court but there was no consensus among the justices.

“It’s not a secret for me to say that we have been discussing this issue," the Associated Press reported Kagan said while at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference. "And it won’t be a surprise to know that the nine of us have a variety of views about this.”

The Supreme Court does not currently have an ethics code, with each justice having the leeway to determine what actions are and are not appropriate. There have been attempts to create a formal code over the years, with increased attention given to the idea after reports earlier this year of Supreme Court justices receiving gifts and trips from wealthy political donors.

Justice Clarence Thomas has received particular criticism due to his relationship with Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, who has taken Thomas on vacations, paid for schooling for Thomas' nephew, and purchases the house of Thomas' mother.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor has also been criticized for not recusing herself from cases involving her book publisher, which paid her over $3 million as an advance for her memoir and which has published other works she continues to receive royalties from.

“Our whole system is one of checks and balances," said Kagan. "We’re not imperial, and we too are a part of a checking and balancing system in various ways.”