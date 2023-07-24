Justice Department Will Allow Hunter Biden Prosecutor to Testify Before House Panel

The Justice Department in a letter Monday night said it was ready to allow the federal prosecutor in Delaware who is leading the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

In the letter to Chairman Jordan, Carlos Felipe Uriarte, assistant attorney general, said David Weiss “is available to appear at a public hearing before the Committee, consistent with the law and Department policy, after the House returns from its August district work period.” Uriarte added that Weiss will be available on September 27, September 28, October 18, and October 19.

“The Department believes it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly from U.S. Attorney Weiss on these assertions and questions about his authority at a public hearing.”

Hunter Biden speaks on stage at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018.

Uriarte said the federal agency says it is concerned “by any misrepresentations about our work- whether deliberate or arising from misunderstandings-that could unduly harm public confidence in the evenhanded administration of justice, to which we are dedicated.”

Jordan and the Judicary committee, along with the leaders of the Oversight and Accountability, and Ways and Means committees, opened a joint investigation into the youngest son of President Joe Biden just days after it was announced he struck an agreement with the Justice Department.