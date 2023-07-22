Justice Department Demands Removal of Texas’ Rio Grande Blockade
Texas placed a 1,000 ft. barrier in the middle of the river to block migrants in July
The Department of Justice informed Texas' government that the state's floating barriers in the Rio Grande violate federal law in a letter Thursday.
“The floating barrier poses a risk to navigation, as well as public safety, in the Rio Grande River, and it presents humanitarian concerns,” reads the letter as reported by the Associated Press.
This letter comes about a week after Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Alicia Bárcena sent a complaint to the United States expressing concerns that the floating barriers violate two treaties between the nations regarding boundaries and water.
Texas placed the large anchored buoys across around 1,000 feet of the middle of the Rio Grande in July to prevent migrants from swimming from Mexico to Texas. The Department of Justice stated in the letter that it will pursue legal action against Texas if the barrier is not removed.
"Texas has the sovereign authority to defend our border, under the U.S. Constitution and the Texas Constitution," said Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott in a tweet Friday.
The Constitution places foreign policy powers with the federal government, and the Supreme Court has upheld the view of immigration that international immigration falls in the federal government’s sphere of influence.
