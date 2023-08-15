Junk Food and Jerk Chicken Keeps the Press Fueled During Long Wait for Trump Indictment News

ATLANTA — Downtown in Georgia’s capital city is a food desert, a fact the local, national, and international press corps was reminded of Monday night, as grand jury proceedings stretched past business hours and everyone remained waiting for the potential indictment of Donald Trump and others.

“Hang in there,” presiding Judge Robert McBurney told reporters waiting in the gallery late Monday evening. He was back 30 minutes later with a box of Lays potato chip packets usually reserved for jurors.

“You might need them, I don’t,” he said, gesturing to the apple in his hand.

A box of Lay's potato chips delivered to reporters waiting for news in Trump grand jury the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia on Aug. 14, 2023. Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon/The Messenger

For those who didn’t heed McBurney’s advice earlier in the afternoon to grab dinner, it was a welcome reprieve. A few fast food options, Jamrock Jamaican restaurant and maybe a food truck are the only choices within a few blocks of the courthouse, and reporters waiting to hear news of the indictment may be reluctant to leave their vigil in McBurney’s 8th floor courtroom.

Grand Jury witness and Atlanta journalist George Chidi, who was called in to testify Monday instead of Tuesday as anticipated, also felt the pangs of hunger waiting to testify as 8 p.m. approached.

“They have fed us Jamaican jerk from Jamrock across the street. Great plantains. I am sustained,” Chidi tweeted.

Beyond McBurney’s chips, the only options were from vending machines in the Fulton County complex.

“I will gladly go on the record to throw shade on the microwave chicken sandwich,” said GPB reporter Stephen Fowler.

But word soon spread among reporters that the team from the BBC had ordered enough pizza for everyone and had set up camp on the fifth floor of the neighboring building. Slices got shared far and wide.