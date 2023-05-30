June 5 Deadline Set for Clarence Thomas-Linked Conservative Donor to Divulge Justice Travel and Gifts

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin set a June 5 deadline for conservative donor Harlan Crow, who has provided gifts and travel to Justice Clarence Thomas, to respond to a request for information regarding Supreme Court financial disclosures.

The deadline was set in a letter sent to Crow Friday, in which Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) – who is chair of a key subcommittee –called Crow's reasons not to share the information as previously requested "flawed" and "at odds with Congress's long history of legislating to ensure federal officials, including Supreme Court justices, are held to high ethical standards."

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Crow made headlines when it was discovered that Crow had paid for Thomas’ grandnephew’s schooling, invited Thomas on regular vacations on his property, and purchased the house of Thomas’ mother. Crow and Thomas have both denied any violation of judicial ethics, and Crow’s lawyers expressed the view that “Congress does not have the constitutional power to impose ethics rules and standards on the Supreme Court.”

“Doing so would exceed Congress's Article I authority and violate basic separation of powers principles,” Crow’s lawyers wrote.