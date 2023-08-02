Judge Tosses Lawsuit Challenging Utah Adult Website Age Verification Law

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a Utah law requiring those who want to access adult websites to prove they are over 18 years of age.

U.S. District Court Judge Ted Stewart said he did not have jurisdiction to hear the case, which claims the age verification law violates adults’ access to legal speech and privacy. The lawsuit was filed by the Free Speech Coalition in May, which said it plans to appeal Stewart's decision in a statement.

“The government can not, and should not, wall off the Internet when less restrictive options for protecting minors exist,” FSC Executive Director Alison Broden said.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, R, released a statement applauding Stewart’s decision, adding that the choice was consistent with pre-enforcement challenges.

“The innocence and safety of our children are paramount and worth protecting ardently,” Reyes said.

The age verification law went into effect in May.