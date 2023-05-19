Judge to Decide Whether Pentagon Leak Suspect Can Remain Free While Awaiting Trial

Jack Teixeira, suspect of leaking classified military documents, will be back in court on Friday, after requesting to await trial out of prison.

Teixeira has not been under federal custody, but prosecutors argue he could flee, comparing his case to Edward Snowden's.

Teixeira's public defender has suggested he stay free, living in his father's home with a third-party custodian.

Last week, it was made public that Teixeira had multiple warnings from supervisors before being prosecuted for sharing the highly classified information on the social media Discord.