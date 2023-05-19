The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Judge to Decide Whether Pentagon Leak Suspect Can Remain Free While Awaiting Trial

    Prosecutors have argued that Teixeira should go under pretrial custody.

    Published |Updated
    Mariana Labbate
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Scott Eisen/Getty Images

    Jack Teixeira, suspect of leaking classified military documents, will be back in court on Friday, after requesting to await trial out of prison.

    Teixeira has not been under federal custody, but prosecutors argue he could flee, comparing his case to Edward Snowden's.

    Teixeira's public defender has suggested he stay free, living in his father's home with a third-party custodian.

    Last week, it was made public that Teixeira had multiple warnings from supervisors before being prosecuted for sharing the highly classified information on the social media Discord.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.