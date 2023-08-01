Judge Rules Idaho AG Can’t Enforce Out-Of-State Abortion Referrals - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Judge Rules Idaho AG Can’t Enforce Out-Of-State Abortion Referrals

Idaho’s abortion ban went into effect after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and outlaws abortion in the state almost entirely

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Idaho’s attorney general issued a legal opinion in March stating that medical professionals who provide abortion pills or refer patients across state lines to see abortion care are included in the state’s abortion ban. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state of Idaho from prosecuting doctors who refer patients out of state to seek abortion care, ruling that the restriction would block doctors' medical providers’ speech.  

The injunction applies to Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who the lawsuit alleges violated the First Amendment due process clause and commerce clause by issuing a legal opinion in March stating that medical professionals who provide abortion pills or refer patients across state lines to see abortion care could face prosecution under the state’s abortion ban. 

The lawsuit was filed in April by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest and two Idaho physicians, Caitlin Gustafson and Darin Weyhrich. Other defendants named in the case include the Idaho State Board of Medicine, the Idaho State Board of Nursing and the state’s county prosecuting attorneys, though the injunction only applies to Labrador. 

Idaho’s abortion ban went into effect after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and outlaws abortion almost entirely with limited exceptions. Idaho is surrounded by states where abortion is legal. 

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.