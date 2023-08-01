Judge Rules Idaho AG Can’t Enforce Out-Of-State Abortion Referrals

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state of Idaho from prosecuting doctors who refer patients out of state to seek abortion care, ruling that the restriction would block doctors' medical providers’ speech.
The injunction applies to Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who the lawsuit alleges violated the First Amendment due process clause and commerce clause by issuing a legal opinion in March stating that medical professionals who provide abortion pills or refer patients across state lines to see abortion care could face prosecution under the state’s abortion ban.
The lawsuit was filed in April by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest and two Idaho physicians, Caitlin Gustafson and Darin Weyhrich. Other defendants named in the case include the Idaho State Board of Medicine, the Idaho State Board of Nursing and the state’s county prosecuting attorneys, though the injunction only applies to Labrador.
Idaho’s abortion ban went into effect after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and outlaws abortion almost entirely with limited exceptions. Idaho is surrounded by states where abortion is legal.
