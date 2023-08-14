Judge Orders Weiss, DOJ Respond to Hunter Biden Plan to Abide by Diversion Agreement

Judge Maryellen Noreika on Monday ordered special counsel David Weiss to file a reply to Hunter Biden's latest response to the Department of Justice by noon on Tuesday.

Weiss filed a motion on Friday to put the plea deal previously reached between the two parties on permanent hold, citing the two groups had reached an "impasse." In a response filed late Sunday, Biden's attorneys said he still plans to abide by the terms of the diversion agreement.

Hunter Biden is facing charges for tax evasion and firearm possession. Kris Connor/WireImage

The deal would have permitted Biden, who is facing charges of tax evasion and firearm possession, to avoid significant prison time and enter into a pre-trial diversion agreement. Noreika, however, ordered both groups to renegotiate the deal following a tense July 26 hearing.

Weiss, who has led the five-year investigation into Biden, on Friday was elevated to special counsel status by Attorney General Merrick Garland.