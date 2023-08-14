Judge Orders Weiss, DOJ Respond to Hunter Biden Plan to Abide by Diversion Agreement
Biden's attorneys said he still plans to abide by the terms of the diversion agreement in a Sunday filing
Judge Maryellen Noreika on Monday ordered special counsel David Weiss to file a reply to Hunter Biden's latest response to the Department of Justice by noon on Tuesday.
Weiss filed a motion on Friday to put the plea deal previously reached between the two parties on permanent hold, citing the two groups had reached an "impasse." In a response filed late Sunday, Biden's attorneys said he still plans to abide by the terms of the diversion agreement.
The deal would have permitted Biden, who is facing charges of tax evasion and firearm possession, to avoid significant prison time and enter into a pre-trial diversion agreement. Noreika, however, ordered both groups to renegotiate the deal following a tense July 26 hearing.
- Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Say He Still Plans to Abide by Terms of ‘Diversion Agreement’
- Hunter Biden Plea Agreement Details Released
- Judge Grants Request to Release Hunter Biden Plea Agreement
- Hunter Biden Guilty Plea Deal on Hold
- Federal Prosecutors Respond to Hunter Biden Legal Team
- Hunter Biden’s DOJ Plea Deal Appears to Fall Apart
Weiss, who has led the five-year investigation into Biden, on Friday was elevated to special counsel status by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Air Force Veteran to Challenge Embattled New York Rep George Santos in GOP PrimaryPolitics
- White House ‘Having Active Conversations’ About Biden Visiting Hawaii After WildfiresPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Denial of Secret Service Protection May Be Attempt to Financially ‘Bleed Him’ DryPolitics
- As Biden Stays Silent, Some Democrats Argue It’s Time To Call Out Trump’s Legal WoesPolitics
- Michigan Attorney General and 19 Others Sign Amicus Brief in Trans Youth CasesPolitics
- ‘Magic Mushroom’ Dishes Selling Out in China Thanks to Treasury Secretary YellenPolitics
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political PartyPolitics
- Former Trump Adviser Criticizes Jews for Boarding Trains During HolocaustPolitics
- Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black DistrictPolitics
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’Politics