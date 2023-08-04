Judge Orders Giuliani to Clarify ‘Puzzling’ Admissions About Smears of Georgia Election Workers - The Messenger
Judge Orders Giuliani to Clarify ‘Puzzling’ Admissions About Smears of Georgia Election Workers

The former New York City mayor must, in effect, strip his admissions of 'caveats,' 'limitations' and other layers of legalese

Published
Adam Klasfeld
JWPlayer

A federal judge ordered Rudy Giuliani on Friday to clarify his "puzzling" concession that his conspiracy theories about Georgia election workers were false.

On July 26, the Donald Trump attorney and former New York City mayor admitted that he made "false" statements about mother Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss. Giuliani also acknowledged that he "published those statements to third parties" and that "the statements carry meaning that is defamatory per se."

Giuliani falsely claimed that surveillance footage caught Freeman and Moss engaging in election fraud by carrying boxes of phony ballots. He also claimed that footage showed Moss handing Freeman a "USB drive" full of votes.

In fact, Moss testified that the object she passed to her mom was a "ginger mint," in emotional testimony before the House Select Committee that investigated the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Read More

Federal and local authorities cleared the Georgia public servants of all wrongdoing.

The pair testified that Giuliani's lies unleashed a cascade of threats against them, and they later sued him in a federal court in Washington, D.C., where the former mayor filed the July 26 stipulation admitting to some of the allegations against him. He also reserved the right to claim his statements were protected under the First Amendment.

Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, former Georgia election worker, becomes emotional while testifying as her mother Ruby Freeman watches during the fourth hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 21, 2022 in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.
Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, former Georgia election worker, becomes emotional while testifying as her mother Ruby Freeman watches during the fourth hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 21, 2022 in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Unimpressed with the "unsworn" statement, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered Giuliani, in effect, to strip it of "caveats," "limitations" and other layers of legalese.

"Given the seemingly incongruous and certainly puzzling caveats contained in the Giuliani Stipulation, plaintiffs' counsel recounts efforts to obtain clarification from defendant Giuliani's counsel," Howell noted in docket entry reviewed by The Messenger.

Rudy Giuliani
Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani leaves the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Giuliani is sued by election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss of Fulton County, Georgia, for defamation.Alex Wong/Getty Images

By Tuesday, Giuliani must submit another stipulation conceding "all factual allegations" of the lawsuit against him "as to his liability for plaintiffs' defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and civil conspiracy claims, and his liability as to plaintiffs' claim for punitive damages."

Alternatively, the judge allowed Giuliani to concede that "entry of default judgment on liability is appropriate in this case" or provided an explanation for declining to submit a new stipulation.

If Giuliani doesn't file a stipulation, he must appear in court on Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. ET.

