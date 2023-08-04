Judge Orders Giuliani to Clarify ‘Puzzling’ Admissions About Smears of Georgia Election Workers
The former New York City mayor must, in effect, strip his admissions of 'caveats,' 'limitations' and other layers of legalese
A federal judge ordered Rudy Giuliani on Friday to clarify his "puzzling" concession that his conspiracy theories about Georgia election workers were false.
On July 26, the Donald Trump attorney and former New York City mayor admitted that he made "false" statements about mother Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss. Giuliani also acknowledged that he "published those statements to third parties" and that "the statements carry meaning that is defamatory per se."
Giuliani falsely claimed that surveillance footage caught Freeman and Moss engaging in election fraud by carrying boxes of phony ballots. He also claimed that footage showed Moss handing Freeman a "USB drive" full of votes.
In fact, Moss testified that the object she passed to her mom was a "ginger mint," in emotional testimony before the House Select Committee that investigated the insurrection on Jan. 6.
- Judge Threatens Rudy Giuliani with Contempt of Court and More ‘Severe Sanctions’ in Georgia Election Workers’ Defamation Suit
- Rudy Giuliani Admits He Lied About Georgia Election Workers Counting Extra Votes
- Georgia Election Workers Seek ‘Severe Sanctions’ for Rudy Giuliani, Claim He Didn’t Preserve Evidence
- Judge Orders Giuliani to Reveal His Net Worth in Defamation Suit
- Rudy Giuliani Claims Devices Returned to Him by FBI Were ‘Wiped Clean’
Federal and local authorities cleared the Georgia public servants of all wrongdoing.
The pair testified that Giuliani's lies unleashed a cascade of threats against them, and they later sued him in a federal court in Washington, D.C., where the former mayor filed the July 26 stipulation admitting to some of the allegations against him. He also reserved the right to claim his statements were protected under the First Amendment.
Unimpressed with the "unsworn" statement, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered Giuliani, in effect, to strip it of "caveats," "limitations" and other layers of legalese.
"Given the seemingly incongruous and certainly puzzling caveats contained in the Giuliani Stipulation, plaintiffs' counsel recounts efforts to obtain clarification from defendant Giuliani's counsel," Howell noted in docket entry reviewed by The Messenger.
By Tuesday, Giuliani must submit another stipulation conceding "all factual allegations" of the lawsuit against him "as to his liability for plaintiffs' defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and civil conspiracy claims, and his liability as to plaintiffs' claim for punitive damages."
Alternatively, the judge allowed Giuliani to concede that "entry of default judgment on liability is appropriate in this case" or provided an explanation for declining to submit a new stipulation.
If Giuliani doesn't file a stipulation, he must appear in court on Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. ET.
