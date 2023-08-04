Judge in Trump Documents Case Made Multiple Errors in Prior Trial: Report
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who will preside over former President Donald Trump's upcoming mishandling of classified documents trial, reportedly made multiple mistakes in a previous unrelated trial that resulted in violating a constitutional right of the defendant according to legal experts, according to Reuters.
Cannon, a 42-year-old Trump appointee based in Florida, made two key errors while presiding over a trial in June.
According to legal experts and a court transcript obtained by Reuters, Cannon closed off jury selection to the general public in the trial of an Alabama man who was accused of running a website that featured images of child sex abuse. A defendant's right to a public trial is protected under the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution.
Closing the courtroom to the public is "a fundamental constitutional error," Stephen Smith, a professor at the Santa Clara School of Law in California, told Reuters. "She ignored the public trial right entirely. It's as though she didn't know it existed."
Odds Favored Controversial Judge Cannon to Get Trump Case and She'll Likely Stay on It: Report
Threats Against Trump Judge Pour in as She Handles Documents Case (Exclusive)
How the Florida Judge in Charge of the Trump Documents Case Hands Down Prison Sentences
Trump Judge Disparaged for Rulings in His Favor Could Preside Over Classified Documents Trial
Who's Who in the Donald Trump Classified Documents Prosecution
The jury selection process was also closed to the defendant's family. Cannon cited her decision to close the courtroom to space restrictions at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., according to Reuters.
During the same trial, Cannon neglected to swear in the prospective jury pool before beginning the selection process. The process of swearing in the jury ensures that the panel pledges to tell the truth during selection. As a result, Cannon had to re-start to the selection process.
The trial ultimately came to an abrupt ending when the defendant agreed to plead guilty after a "conditional" deal with prosecutors.
Legal experts have raised concerns over Cannon's ability to handle a trial of such high public interest, like the former president's. The case is expected to draw ample public scrutiny as Trump is currently campaigning for another term in the White House and this will be Cannon's first case involving classified evidence.
"A lack of experience can be really hard in a big case, especially when there's all this media attention and everything you do is being watched and commented on and second-guessed," Jeremy Fogel, a former federal judge who leads the Berkeley Judicial Institute in California, told Reuters.
Trump's documents trial is scheduled to begin May 20, 2024.
