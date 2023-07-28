Judge In Hunter Biden Case Orders All Issues And Inquiries Going Forward Be Brought To Her And Not Clerk’s Office
Judge Maryellen Noreika also ordered anything brought up must be submitted in writing and put on the docket
The judge in Hunter Biden’s criminal case is now ordering all issues and inquiries going forward must be brought to her attention and not to the clerk's office in a new court order.
Judge Maryellen Noreika of the U.S District Court for Delaware is also requiring that anything brought up must be submitted in writing and put on the docket.
“To the extent that the rare instance arises in which a writing is not practicable, a phone call may be made to my Chambers by an attorney who represents one of the parties in these cases or an interested third party.”
Noreika's latest order comes just days after she entered an order saying a staffer at Latham and Watkins, the law firm representing Hunter Biden, “misrepresented her identity” and ordered the firm to explain why they should not be sanctioned.
The firm denied any misconduct and said in a filing there must have been an “unfortunate and unintentional miscommunication” between the lawyer and court staff.
The situation did not come up during Biden's plea hearing Tuesday when the judge's questions unraveled a deal that attorneys for the president's son and the DOJ had hashed out in June.
