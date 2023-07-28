Judge In Hunter Biden Case Orders All Issues And Inquiries Going Forward Be Brought To Her And Not Clerk’s Office  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Judge In Hunter Biden Case Orders All Issues And Inquiries Going Forward Be Brought To Her And Not Clerk’s Office 

Judge Maryellen Noreika also ordered anything brought up must be submitted in writing and put on the docket

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The judge in Hunter Biden’s criminal case is now ordering all issues and inquiries going forward must be brought to her attention and not to the clerk's office in a new court order.

Judge Maryellen Noreika of the U.S District Court for Delaware is also requiring that anything brought up must be submitted in writing and put on the docket.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware.Mark Makela/Getty Images

“To the extent that the rare instance arises in which a writing is not practicable, a phone call may be made to my Chambers by an attorney who represents one of the parties in these cases or an interested third party.” 

Read More

Noreika's latest order comes just days after she entered an order saying a staffer at Latham and Watkins, the law firm representing Hunter Biden, “misrepresented her identity” and ordered the firm to explain why they should not be sanctioned. 

The firm denied any misconduct and said in a filing  there must have been an “unfortunate and unintentional miscommunication” between the lawyer and court staff.

The situation did not come up during Biden's plea hearing Tuesday when the judge's questions unraveled a deal that attorneys for the president's son and the DOJ had hashed out in June.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.