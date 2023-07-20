Judge Hears Arguments on a Request to Block Nebraska’s Abortion Ban

On Wednesday, Nebraska District Court Judge Lori Maret heard oral arguments from attorneys representing Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, who is requesting that the court block a state law restricting abortion and gender-affirming care for minors.

Planned Parenthood is seeking both a preliminary injunction to stop enforcement of the law while the legal challenges continue to play out, in addition to a permanent injunction against the legislation.

The legislation in question, LB 574, which was signed into law by Republican Governor Jim Pillen in May of this year, bans abortion at 12-weeks gestational age and also bans gender-affirming treatments for minors (including restrictions on hormone therapy and puberty blockers and a ban on gender-affirming surgeries). The abortion ban went into effect immediately after the bill was signed, while the gender-affirming care restrictions for those 19 and under do not go into effect until October 1.

Planned Parenthood is seeking to block the bill, arguing that it is unconstitutional because it's in violation of the Nebraska Constitution’s requirement that legislation be single-subject. Supporters of the law claim that both components of the law regulate health-care for minors.

Lawyers representing the Nebraska Attorney General’s office, are requesting that the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood be dismissed and the request for injunction denied.

On Wednesday attorneys for the state argued that because both parts of the bill have to do with public health and welfare, the legislation is constitutional.

Matthew Segal, an attorney with the ACLU representing Planned Parenthood, argued that the bill contains two different subjects, abortion rights and gender-affirming care, that are not “naturally connected,” reported the Omaha World-Herald.

Segal added that this law “is probably one of the gravest violations of the single subject rule that the court has seen in a very long time,” reported the Nebraska Examiner.

Jane Seu, an attorney with the ACLU, also argued that as a result of LB 574, doctors with Planned Parenthood have not been able to provide the “best standard of care” to patients and that the legislation has forced abortion-seekers to go out of state “against their will,” per the Nebraska Examiner.

As it stands now, Nebraska’s 12-week abortion ban still remains in effect. Maret has taken the case under advisement and has not yet issued a ruling.