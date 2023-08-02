Judge Grants Request to Release Hunter Biden Plea Agreement
As the president's son's guilty plea is on hold, the public will be able to read the full details of his deal
Judge Maryellen Noreika on Wednesday granted a request by an NBC reporter for the full Hunter Biden plea deal to be made public with no objections from Biden's lawyers or prosecutors.
Journalist Tom Winter requested the agreement be released as large portions were read in court where a Biden guilty plea was put on hold as the judge questioned the details.
"Those agreements should be publicly docketed given that they were discussed in open court and played a role in Your Honor's decision decision on the proposed plea deal," Winter wrote in his request.
After a years-long Department of Justice investigation, Biden agreed to plead guilty to two tax evasion charges and a minor gun charges, much to the protest of Republican lawmakers who continue to accuse Hunter and his father President Joe Biden of corruption.
Hunter Biden's plea agreement was complicated by ongoing federal investigations into his business dealings and the alleged ties to his family, specifically his father. House Republicans have led probes into the Biden family, and some have pushed for impeachment.
Hunter Biden's plea agreement was ordered to be released by noon on Wednesday.
Updated at 11:52 a.m.
