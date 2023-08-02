Judge Grants Request to Release Hunter Biden Plea Agreement - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Judge Grants Request to Release Hunter Biden Plea Agreement

As the president's son's guilty plea is on hold, the public will be able to read the full details of his deal

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Judge Maryellen Noreika on Wednesday granted a request by an NBC reporter for the full Hunter Biden plea deal to be made public with no objections from Biden's lawyers or prosecutors.

Journalist Tom Winter requested the agreement be released as large portions were read in court where a Biden guilty plea was put on hold as the judge questioned the details.

"Those agreements should be publicly docketed given that they were discussed in open court and played a role in Your Honor's decision decision on the proposed plea deal," Winter wrote in his request.

Hunter Biden arrives for a toast during an official State Dinner in honor of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2023.
Hunter Biden arrives for a toast during an official State Dinner in honor of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2023.STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

After a years-long Department of Justice investigation, Biden agreed to plead guilty to two tax evasion charges and a minor gun charges, much to the protest of Republican lawmakers who continue to accuse Hunter and his father President Joe Biden of corruption.

Hunter Biden's plea agreement was complicated by ongoing federal investigations into his business dealings and the alleged ties to his family, specifically his father. House Republicans have led probes into the Biden family, and some have pushed for impeachment.

Hunter Biden's plea agreement was ordered to be released by noon on Wednesday.

Updated at 11:52 a.m.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.