Judge Gives Trump Monday Deadline to Address DOJ Concerns About Threatening Posts

Jack Smith is seeking an order preventing any pre-trial public disclosure of evidence Trump and his lawyers will get as they build their defense

Alec Dent
The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal case in Washington, D.C., ordered his lawyers on Saturday to respond by 5 p.m. ET Monday to federal prosecutors' request for a protective order prohibiting the public disclosure of discovery evidence following the former president's latest threatening social media post.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan's one-paragraph order came after Special Counsel Jack Smith's team late on Friday flagged a Trump Truth Social post that said: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

Trump has frequently gone in personal terms after Smith and the Justice Department, though Friday's Truth Social post drew particular attention coming just a day after he pleaded not guilty to four federal felony counts tied to his role in the 2020 election and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Former President Donald Trump holds an umbrella as he arrives at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in a Washington, D.C. court on August 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
Former President Donald Trump holds an umbrella as he arrives at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in a Washington, D.C. court on August 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Smith's prosecutors cited Trump's post in their request to prevent pre-trial public disclosure of the evidence, a routine element of a criminal case. But they pointed out in their filing how Trump is well known to make "public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys and others associated with legal matters pending against him."

Trump is already forbidden from contacting witnesses without lawyers present, per the conditions of his release.

Chutkan is set to oversee the first pre-trial hearing in Trump's case on August 28.

