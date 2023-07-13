Judge Threatens Rudy Giuliani with Contempt of Court and More ‘Severe Sanctions’ in Georgia Election Workers’ Defamation Suit  - The Messenger
Politics.
Judge Threatens Rudy Giuliani with Contempt of Court and More ‘Severe Sanctions’ in Georgia Election Workers’ Defamation Suit 

The judge last month ordered Giuliani to pay an estimated $90,000 in attorney fees to the two women suing him

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
A federal judge on Thursday threatened Rudy Giuliani with contempt of court and other “severe sanctions” after failing to provide key evidence in a defamation suit. 

A filing signed by U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, reminded the former personal lawyer to Donald Trump that he'd been given an order in May directing him to search and produce all materials responsive to a discovery request by two Georgia election workers who sued him over comments made surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Howell said a failure to obey the order “to provide or permit discovery” may result in severe discovery sanctions, and render a “default judgment” against Giuliani. 

The judge also ordered Giuliani to pay an estimated $90,000 in attorney fees. 

Howell’s letter came a day after the two Georgia election workers, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, asked the judge to sanction Giuliani for failure to provide key documents.

Moss and Freeman are suing Giuliani for defamation after he alleged there was security camera footage of them moving around thousands of ballots during the 2020 election.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani warms up the crowd of 1600 supporters at a Donald Trump campaign rally today in Clive, Iowa, September 13, 2016. (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Gtty Images)
Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Gtty Images
