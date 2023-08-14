Judge: Georgia Indictment Will Be Televised if and When Trump Gets Charged

ATLANTA — Donald Trump’s next criminal indictment appears to be imminent, and at least part of it may be televised.

That’s according to the Fulton County superior court judge who is presiding this week over the grand jury proceedings and ran through some key logistics during an otherwise routine Monday morning in the local courthouse here.

“If a grand jury presents an indictment, that’s usually in the afternoon, and you can film and photograph that,” Robert McBurney, a Fulton County superior court judge, told reporters and members of the public crowded into his courtroom before hearing motions in a murder case stemming from a nightclub shooting.

A block away, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has begun her closed-door presentation of her case to a grand jury that’s deciding whether to indict the former president and a number of co-conspirators in the effort to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia.

The grand jury Willis is working with meets only on Mondays and Tuesdays, driving heightened attention that charges could come either day to start this week.

Donald Trump and Fani Willis BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images;AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

If the grand jury votes to indict, be it on Monday or Tuesday, the indictment will be walked over from Willis’ office to the county courthouse by a representative of the clerk’s office, the Fulton County sheriff's office and the grand jury.

It will be presented to McBurney to sign and be made public. The names of jurors will also be made public at that time.

If an indictment happens on Monday or Tuesday, expect it to be in the afternoon, and the media’s cameras in the courtroom will be allowed to film the moment it is made public, McBurney said.

There will not, however, be an out loud reading of the documents, he said.

“There’s no reading of anything.” There’s also no heads up for the judge of whether that indictment is coming until it’s presented to him.

The potential for live video proceedings in Georgia stands in stark contrast with the two sets of charges brought this summer by Special Counsel Jack Smith against Trump in South Florida and Washington, D.C., due to restrictions on the use of photographs and video equipment inside federal courthouses.