Judge: Georgia Indictment Will Be Televised if and When Trump Gets Charged
Reporters and members of the public inside the Fulton County Courthouse can record video of the big moment
ATLANTA — Donald Trump’s next criminal indictment appears to be imminent, and at least part of it may be televised.
That’s according to the Fulton County superior court judge who is presiding this week over the grand jury proceedings and ran through some key logistics during an otherwise routine Monday morning in the local courthouse here.
“If a grand jury presents an indictment, that’s usually in the afternoon, and you can film and photograph that,” Robert McBurney, a Fulton County superior court judge, told reporters and members of the public crowded into his courtroom before hearing motions in a murder case stemming from a nightclub shooting.
A block away, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has begun her closed-door presentation of her case to a grand jury that’s deciding whether to indict the former president and a number of co-conspirators in the effort to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia.
- Trump Indictment Raises Fears of Political Violence
- When Will Trump Appear In Court Today For Third Indictment?
- ‘A Dark Day in America’s History’: Trump Indictment to Push Legal, Political System to its Limits
- Unsealed Indictment Shows 37 Charges Against Trump in Classified Documents Case
- Indicting Trump: When Does ‘Hard to Defend’ Become ‘Illegal’?
- Former Defense Secretary Says Trump Indictment Is ‘Serious’, Not Political
The grand jury Willis is working with meets only on Mondays and Tuesdays, driving heightened attention that charges could come either day to start this week.
If the grand jury votes to indict, be it on Monday or Tuesday, the indictment will be walked over from Willis’ office to the county courthouse by a representative of the clerk’s office, the Fulton County sheriff's office and the grand jury.
It will be presented to McBurney to sign and be made public. The names of jurors will also be made public at that time.
If an indictment happens on Monday or Tuesday, expect it to be in the afternoon, and the media’s cameras in the courtroom will be allowed to film the moment it is made public, McBurney said.
There will not, however, be an out loud reading of the documents, he said.
“There’s no reading of anything.” There’s also no heads up for the judge of whether that indictment is coming until it’s presented to him.
The potential for live video proceedings in Georgia stands in stark contrast with the two sets of charges brought this summer by Special Counsel Jack Smith against Trump in South Florida and Washington, D.C., due to restrictions on the use of photographs and video equipment inside federal courthouses.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Air Force Veteran to Challenge Embattled New York Rep George Santos in GOP PrimaryPolitics
- White House ‘Having Active Conversations’ About Biden Visiting Hawaii After WildfiresPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Denial of Secret Service Protection May Be Attempt to Financially ‘Bleed Him’ DryPolitics
- As Biden Stays Silent, Some Democrats Argue It’s Time To Call Out Trump’s Legal WoesPolitics
- Michigan Attorney General and 19 Others Sign Amicus Brief in Trans Youth CasesPolitics
- ‘Magic Mushroom’ Dishes Selling Out in China Thanks to Treasury Secretary YellenPolitics
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political PartyPolitics
- Former Trump Adviser Criticizes Jews for Boarding Trains During HolocaustPolitics
- Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black DistrictPolitics
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’Politics