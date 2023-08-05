Judge Denies Deadline Delay for Trump Response to DOJ Protective Order - The Messenger
Judge Denies Deadline Delay for Trump Response to DOJ Protective Order

Special counsel Jack Smith requested the order Friday to prevent evidence from being discussed publicly before Trump’s trial

Alec Dent
U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan has denied Donald Trump’s motion to extend Monday's deadline for his response to a Justice Department call for a protective order regarding the latest indictments against the former president.

The ruling Saturday followed 24 hours of back-and-forth filings from the DOJ and Trump's legal team.

Late Friday, Special Counsel Jack Smith requested a protective order to prevent Trump from publicly discussing evidence before his trial on charges relating to January 6. He cited Trump’s past comments regarding “witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him” on social media.

Smith also highlighted Trump’s Truth Social post on Friday vowing: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower after being indicted by a New York Grand Jury on April 4, 2023 in New York.
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower after being indicted by a New York Grand Jury on April 4, 2023 in New York.James Devaney/GC Images

Saturday morning, Chutkan gave Trump’s lawyers until Monday to respond.

But Trump's legal team later Saturday attempted to push the deadline to Thursday.

Saturday afternoon, Smith argued against an extension, arguing that “by his motion, the defendant seeks to delay” the pre-trial evidence discovery between prosecution and defense.

Saturday evening, Chutka denied the Trump's team motion, restating the deadline for team Trump to respond is 5 pm Monday. 

"Motion for Extension of Time is hereby DENIED," said the ruling. "Defendant may continue to confer with the government regarding its proposed order before or after the August 7, 2023 deadline for his response."

Depending on the response presented by the Trump team Monday, the court "will determine whether to hold a hearing" regarding the order, the ruling added.

