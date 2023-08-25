Judge Dismisses Challenge of W.Va. Abortion Pill Law
The ruling dismisses a challenging lawsuit brought by GenBioPro, Inc., an abortion pill manufacturer
A federal judge ruled on Thursday that West Virginia now has the right to lock the sale of the abortion pill known as Mifepristone, despite federal regulators declaring the pill as safe.
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers ruled that the newly blanket abortion ban passed by the state legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, takes precedence over Federal Drug Administration approvals.
"The Supreme Court has made it clear that regulating abortion is a matter of health and safety upon which States may appropriately exercise their police power," Chambers wrote in his decision.
The ruling dismisses a challenging lawsuit brought by GenBioPro, Inc., an abortion pill manufacturer that is the only company in the country who manufactures a generic version of the medication. They argued that the state cannot restrict an FDA-approved drug.
But Chamber argued that "no disputing that health, medicine, and medical licensure are traditional areas of state authority."
GenBioPro CEO Evan Masingill told ABC News in a statement that the company is "confident in the legal strength" of their arguments and is considering pursuing "next steps."
"While it may not sit well with manufacturers of abortion drugs, the U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that regulating abortion is a state issue," Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement. "I will always stand strong for the life of the unborn."
