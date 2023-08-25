Judge Dismisses Challenge of W.Va. Abortion Pill Law - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Judge Dismisses Challenge of W.Va. Abortion Pill Law

The ruling dismisses a challenging lawsuit brought by GenBioPro, Inc., an abortion pill manufacturer

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that West Virginia now has the right to lock the sale of the abortion pill known as Mifepristone, despite federal regulators declaring the pill as safe.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers ruled that the newly blanket abortion ban passed by the state legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, takes precedence over Federal Drug Administration approvals.

"The Supreme Court has made it clear that regulating abortion is a matter of health and safety upon which States may appropriately exercise their police power," Chambers wrote in his decision.

The ruling dismisses a challenging lawsuit brought by GenBioPro, Inc., an abortion pill manufacturer that is the only company in the country who manufactures a generic version of the medication. They argued that the state cannot restrict an FDA-approved drug.

Abortion pills: New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Friday legally protecting doctors who prescribe them online to patients in states where the medication is illegal.
Abortion pills: New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Friday legally protecting doctors who prescribe them online to patients in states where the medication is illegal.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

But Chamber argued that "no disputing that health, medicine, and medical licensure are traditional areas of state authority."

GenBioPro CEO Evan Masingill told ABC News in a statement that the company is "confident in the legal strength" of their arguments and is considering pursuing "next steps."

Read More

"While it may not sit well with manufacturers of abortion drugs, the U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that regulating abortion is a state issue," Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement. "I will always stand strong for the life of the unborn."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.